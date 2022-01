In today's low interest rate environment, many investors are looking to stock dividends to provide income from their portfolios instead of more traditional sources like bonds or CDs. As tempting as that may seem on the surface, it does bring with it some risks and trade-offs. For one, dividends are never guaranteed payments. When a company gets in trouble, it can cut its dividend to protect its finances. For another, stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, so stock-heavy portfolios tend to swing more.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO