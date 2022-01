Anurag Bhatia, senior vice-president and head of Europe at Mphasis, discusses the role that DataOps will play in financial services companies’ growth agendas. As economies and financial markets work to bounce back after almost two years of turbulence, many business leaders are considering how to position themselves for growth. This is where I see significant potential for DataOps – optimised data management from collection to making data ready for business uses – to drive value. For 2022, Gartner predicts that data fabric will emerge as a top strategic technology trend, able to reduce data management efforts by up to 70%. I would add that, as DataOps forms the basis for an effective data fabric, this area will experience accelerated growth over 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO