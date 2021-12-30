Multiple Limestone players make All-Huntsville region team

Ardmore's Brody Dunn is one of 15 players from Limestone making the All-Huntsville region football team. Adam Dodson / News Courier

Multiple Limestone County football players found themselves on the second team or honorable mention team of the 2021 All-Huntsville region football team.

Six schools from Limestone had players included on the list.

Five Limestone players made the second team. 10 players made honorable mention: five on offense and five on defense.

Second Team

• D’Andre Chandler, O-Line, Tanner

• Jakeem Fletcher, D-Line, Tanner

• Bryce Moore, Linebacker, Ardmore

• Jayden Gilbert, Secondary, Clements

• Easton Smith, Athlete, West Limestone

Honorable Mention Offense

• Jaden Jude, Quarterback, Athens

• Fortune Wheeler, Running back, East Limestone

• Brody Dunn, Running back, Ardmore

• Skyler Townsend, WR, Tanner

• Dylann Roper, WR, Athens

Honorable Mention Defense

• Dakota Hilliard, D-Line, West Limestone

• Jake Tregoning, Linebacker, Athens

• Brett Beckworth, Linebacker, West Limestone

• Lawson Johnson, Linebacker, Tanner

• Brady Moore, Linebacker, Clements

Player of the year for the All-Huntsville region football team is Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle.

Offensive MVP of the football team is Madison Academy running back Will Stokes.

Defensive MVP of the football team is Madison Academy linebacker Deuce Spurlock.

Coach of the year was Priceville’s Chris Foster.

The News Courier’s All-County team for Limestone County and All-Metro teams are still to be announced.