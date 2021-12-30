ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Multiple Limestone players make All-Huntsville region team

By Adam Dodson adamd@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOShM_0dZ0VjFW00
Ardmore's Brody Dunn is one of 15 players from Limestone making the All-Huntsville region football team. Adam Dodson / News Courier

Multiple Limestone County football players found themselves on the second team or honorable mention team of the 2021 All-Huntsville region football team.

Six schools from Limestone had players included on the list.

Five Limestone players made the second team. 10 players made honorable mention: five on offense and five on defense.

Second Team

• D’Andre Chandler, O-Line, Tanner

• Jakeem Fletcher, D-Line, Tanner

• Bryce Moore, Linebacker, Ardmore

• Jayden Gilbert, Secondary, Clements

• Easton Smith, Athlete, West Limestone

Honorable Mention Offense

• Jaden Jude, Quarterback, Athens

• Fortune Wheeler, Running back, East Limestone

• Brody Dunn, Running back, Ardmore

• Skyler Townsend, WR, Tanner

• Dylann Roper, WR, Athens

Honorable Mention Defense

• Dakota Hilliard, D-Line, West Limestone

• Jake Tregoning, Linebacker, Athens

• Brett Beckworth, Linebacker, West Limestone

• Lawson Johnson, Linebacker, Tanner

• Brady Moore, Linebacker, Clements

Player of the year for the All-Huntsville region football team is Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle.

Offensive MVP of the football team is Madison Academy running back Will Stokes.

Defensive MVP of the football team is Madison Academy linebacker Deuce Spurlock.

Coach of the year was Priceville’s Chris Foster.

The News Courier’s All-County team for Limestone County and All-Metro teams are still to be announced.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Athens, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Huntsville, AL
Football
City
Ardmore, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Limestone County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Limestone County, AL
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Limestone#Football Team#American Football#Second Team#D Line#Athlete#Wr#Decatur Heritage#Madison Academy
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
918
Followers
54
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy