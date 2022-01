Auburn’s demolition of LSU last week helps them crack the Top 10 of the college basketball rankings for the first time this season. The SEC figures to be a beast this season but it is an open question as to who the conference’s top team will be. Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky have all made strong cases in the early going but the most accomplished team thus far may well be Auburn, which has surged to a 12-1 start this season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO