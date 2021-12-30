ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Letter to the editor: Disingenuous tax plans

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

“Build Back Better” is purported to be legislation that transforms our economy from the so-called trickle-down effects of capitalism, which benefits only the rich, to one that presumes to grow from the bottom up and the middle...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Extremists on the Democratic side

It’s become a cliche for pundits to complain that extremists from both parties are causing the gridlock in today’s politics. Let’s look at the Democrats first. They have indeed become an extreme left party with socialists driving their agenda. The Democrats are pushing radical policies that conflict with the majority of Americans’ views, such as defunding the police, supporting mandates and lockdowns and less individual freedom, raising taxes sky high, increasing our national debt to dangerous levels, not securing our borders and allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to cross, discouraging drilling for our own oil and gas, supporting radical environmentalism that would destroy our prosperity and make us vulnerable to foreign enemies and using public schools to indoctrinate our children with leftist values.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Government must fund metal detectors in all schools

It is long overdue that a bipartisan Washington funds metal detectors for all our schools. The killings/injuries in our schools must stop. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, there are 130,930 K-12 schools in the United States. The average recommended metal detector is $5,000; this equates to about $654.5 million.
Donald Trump
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Death and taxes: Grandpa Joe needs you to pay up

Over the past two years, in the name of COVID-19 relief, our government has injected trillions ($6.5 trillion in 2020, $7.2 trillion in 2021) into our economy, resulting in massive inflation and soaring debt levels. It seems Washington has no end in sight to these historic spending increases as the current administration plans to continue this unprecedented spending in excess of $6 trillion annually (with estimated receipts of $3 trillion to $4 trillion), further compiling our nation’s debt-spending addiction.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Legislators like Rossi making us less safe

I recently received a “news letter” from my state representative, Leslie Rossi, encouraging her constituents to apply for covid-19 vaccination exemption assistance. Is she not aware that she was elected in a special election because our former representative died from an apparent brain aneurysm that could have been related to his covid-19 diagnosis? Is she not aware that over 95% of people in the hospitals suffering from covid are people who have not been vaccinated? Even her hero has been vaccinated and had his booster shot. One would think that our representative is working to have fewer constituents in her 59th District to “serve.”
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: salmon and steelhead, property taxes, mandates, Nunes and GOP

I am a junior at Boise High and part of the Youth Salmon Protectors. I care about wild salmon and steelhead because the rivers that bring abundance to my home state depend on them. The outdoors are what make Idaho great. I‘ve grown up swimming, rafting, and fishing, and I can’t imagine generations after me not being able to do the same. Without the salmon and steelhead, 137 other animal species are doomed. Failing to take action now to save our wild rivers means failing today’s youth and generations of Idahoans to come. The science is clear: the four Lower Snake River dams are responsible for the decline of our keystone fish. Right now we have what may be the last opportunity to save these animals, and we must take it. Not only does Rep. Mike Simpson‘s plan ensure protection of Idaho’s keystone species but it also ensures tribal justice, ecotourism, cleaner renewable energy, and so much more. I urge readers to call Sen. Mike Crapo and ask him to help secure funding for the Columbia Basin Initiative.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Government control

Apparently my Webster’s dictionary has become obsolete. According to it, a vaccine is a substance to induce immunity to a disease, and a mandate is an authoritative command — not a law. The government is trying to force all American citizens to get the covid-19 shots; workers could...
WEBSTER, PA
Social Security column: Jan. 3

Social Security column: Jan. 3

We’ve made getting your annual benefit statement even easier. The benefit statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received in the previous year. You...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Don't forget Republicans' cowardice

The next few weeks may tell the future of the U.S., and whether our democracy will survive. First, we’ll have the anniversary of Jan. 6, one of the darkest days in our history. We already know Donald Trump will hold a press conference to double down on his lies. Then we’ll see what his bootlicking toadies have to say. Will any of them finally show honesty and the courage to denounce Trump and apologize for their own actions?
