ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Biogen Stock Surges on Reports of Samsung Deal, Then Tanks after Reports are Denied — What Should Investors Do?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLpZs_0dZ0VJUk00

Shares of Biogen fell hard in pre-market trading Thursday, a day after they surged on reports that the biotech was being acquired by Samsung — something Samsung later denied.

See: Samsung Delivers Strong Q2 Profit Gains As Chip Shortage Hits OLED Smartphones and TVs
Find: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

On Wednesday The Korea Economic Daily, citing unnamed investment banking sources, reported that Samsung is in negotiations to buy Biogen for about $42 billion — a 20% premium on Biogen’s current market value of $35 billion. The news was later reported by U.S. financial websites, helping to push Biogen’s stock price up more than 9% to $258.31 on Wednesday.

That rally didn’t continue into Thursday morning, however, as Samsung officials have been busy denying that it has plans to acquire Biogen. A Samsung spokesperson told Barron’s in an emailed statement that the report was groundless, Barron’s reported. Meanwhile, Biogen told Barron’s it does not comment on market rumors and/or speculation.

Samsung BioLogics, the biotech unit of Samsung Group, also denied the buyout rumors, saying in a regulatory filing that the report was “not true” without providing any more details, Reuters reported.

See: 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own
Find: 7 Companies Likely To Go Public in 2022

What is true is that Biogen’s stock price fell as much as 15% in pre-market trading Thursday as the air was taken out of the buyout balloon.

There’s nothing new about companies denying buyout rumors before they have a chance to announce the buyout themselves, and there is certainly reason to believe Samsung might have an interest in Biogen. So if you’re looking to cash in Biogen’s potential as an acquisition target, maybe don’t give up just yet.

As Reuters noted, Samsung Group earlier this year said it will invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) over the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics.

And as Barron’s reported, Samsung already has a relationship with Biogen, which holds a stake in Samsung Bioepis, a unit that develops biosimilar drugs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Biogen Stock Surges on Reports of Samsung Deal, Then Tanks after Reports are Denied — What Should Investors Do?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Samsung Group#Samsung Deal#The Korea Economic Daily#Reuters#Ar
MarketWatch

WEX stock rallies after profit and revenue outlook raised, while CFO has stepped down

Shares of WEX Inc. rallied 3.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the financial technology service provider raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue outlook, while announcing that Chief Financial Officer Roberto Simon had stepped down at the end of last year "to pursue another opportunity." Simon, who will remain with WEX in an advisory roll through April 1, joined the company in 2016. The company said Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball was appointed interim CFO. Separately, WEX raised its fourth-quarter guidance ranges for adjusted earnings per share to $2.45 to $2.55 from $2.25 to $2.45 and for revenue to $485 million to $495 million from $468 million to $483 million. That compares with the FactSet consensus for EPS of $2.37 and for revenue of $475 million. The stock has tumbled 20.6% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

What Should Investors Do if the Stock Market Drops?

If the stock market falls, it gives investors an opportunity to buy shares at cheaper valuations. The difficulty with getting out of the market is knowing when to get back in. Over the long term, temporary stock market downturns won't matter. Interest rates will almost certainly rise in 2022. That...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.18% to $1,149.59 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.33% to 15,622.72. Tesla Inc. closed $93.90 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Have $2,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

Zynga stock has taken a beating, but it still offers huge return potential. Altria's big dividend and low earnings multiple make the stock a good value pick. With the S&P 500 index gaining roughly 29% over the last year, it might seem like cheap stocks are harder to find right now. The good news for investors is that the stock market's gains have mostly been driven by a small selection of mega-cap tech giants, and there are still many promising companies trading at big discounts.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slipped 1.71% to $329.01 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $20.66 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
93K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy