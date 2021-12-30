I went to South Beach for the first time to check out the glitzy Miami neighborhood. Here's what it was like.

Insider's reporter takes a tour of South Beach, a colorful, lively, historic Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

I visited South Beach, a glamorous neighborhood with buzzy beaches, restaurants, and nightlife.

South Beach in Miami is also known for its Art Deco district with historic pastel architecture.

After exploring the area's beaches, colorful streets, and vibrant energy, I didn't want to leave.

A street in Miami's South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

A beach scene in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

Welcome to South Beach, a Miami neighborhood known for being colorful, lively, and a whole lot of fun at night.South Beach is part of Miami Beach, a nine-mile barrier island divided into three neighborhoods. South Beach is the most popular, according to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Scenes from Miami's South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

The neighborhood is home to the Art Deco Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The author poses on the rooftop of a building in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

Colorful streets in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently made my first visit to South Beach and I can't wait to go back.Lonely Planet called South Beach one of the most colorful destinations in the US, and after my visit, I certainly agree.

A hotel in South Beach during the day and at night. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view of Ocean Drive from the beach in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

The vibrant buildings are even more alluring at night with neon lights that add a saturated glow to the streets.But it wasn't always like this. South Beach used to be a coconut plantation, The Miami Herald reported. Around 1900, Quakers converted it into an avocado grove, according to the same source.

A street in Miami's South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

After World War I, the neighborhood became a beach destination, leading to the construction of hundreds of streamlined Art Deco apartments and hotels, according to The Miami Herald.

Colorful facades in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Art Deco look is so integral to Miami, that new building owners can't change or remove this distinct architectural style, according to past reporting on Insider.

The Art Deco Welcome Center in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider

A hotel on Ocean Drive in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider

A restaurant on 7th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

A restaurant on Collins Avenue in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

A hotel in Miami's South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

People crowd in front of a restaurant and bar on Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider

People crowd in front of the Versace Mansion on Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author in her hotel room at the Versace Mansion. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau suggests that the best way to appreciate all the preserved history is to take an architectural tour of the neighborhood starting at the Art Deco Welcome Center on Ocean Drive.Ocean Drive is the core of South Beach, and runs parallel to the shoreline, and is full of trendy restaurants, bars, and hotels.I saw that most of Ocean Drive is blocked off to traffic, making it a great place to walk, bike, or rollerblade. Restaurants take up portions of the street with large dining spaces.I also noticed that every establishment in this area of South Beach had a glamorous feel, from the lighting to the energy that spilled onto the streets.At night, the street felt even more lively. People were out dressed in an array of styles from beachy casual to chic formal.There were crowds of people in the streets, and every place seemed packed to the brim. I could hear people partying from my hotel room on Ocean Drive until the early hours of the morning.My hotel was Villa Casa Casuarina, also known as the former Versace Mansion. It's one of the most famous places on Ocean Drive and a favorite among celebrities.I had the best hotel experience of my life there and felt like one of the hotel's pampered celebrity guests. It was worth every penny.

A view of the beach across the street from Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider

Restaurants and shops in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to Ocean Drive is the beach, which looked sparkling clean as people lounged near the water.On the other side of Ocean Drive are shopping districts, buzzing restaurants, and more colorful Art Deco buildings.

Collins Avenue in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

A shopping district in Miami's South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

That includes Collins Avenue, which is a street full of boutiques that I thought felt just as lively as Ocean Drive did at night.Another popular shopping spot is Lincoln Road, a well-known outdoor walking mall.

A person rides a Citi bike in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

From Ocean Drive to Lincoln Road, I saw many people in South Beach on Citi bikes, a common way to explore the neighborhood.

Tennis courts at Flamingo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider

People play basketball at Flamingo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author in South Beach, Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider

Ocean Drive in South Beach Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider