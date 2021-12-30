I went to South Beach for the first time to check out the glitzy Miami neighborhood. Here's what it was like.
- I visited South Beach, a glamorous neighborhood with buzzy beaches, restaurants, and nightlife.
- South Beach in Miami is also known for its Art Deco district with historic pastel architecture.
- After exploring the area's beaches, colorful streets, and vibrant energy, I didn't want to leave.
Source: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors BureauThe neighborhood is home to the Art Deco Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Source: InsiderI recently made my first visit to South Beach and I can't wait to go back. Lonely Planet called South Beach one of the most colorful destinations in the US, and after my visit, I certainly agree.
Source: Lonely PlanetThe vibrant buildings are even more alluring at night with neon lights that add a saturated glow to the streets. But it wasn't always like this. South Beach used to be a coconut plantation, The Miami Herald reported. Around 1900, Quakers converted it into an avocado grove, according to the same source.
Source: Miami HeraldAfter World War I, the neighborhood became a beach destination, leading to the construction of hundreds of streamlined Art Deco apartments and hotels, according to The Miami Herald.
Source: Miami HeraldThe Art Deco look is so integral to Miami, that new building owners can't change or remove this distinct architectural style, according to past reporting on Insider.
Source: InsiderThe Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau suggests that the best way to appreciate all the preserved history is to take an architectural tour of the neighborhood starting at the Art Deco Welcome Center on Ocean Drive. Ocean Drive is the core of South Beach, and runs parallel to the shoreline, and is full of trendy restaurants, bars, and hotels. I saw that most of Ocean Drive is blocked off to traffic, making it a great place to walk, bike, or rollerblade. Restaurants take up portions of the street with large dining spaces. I also noticed that every establishment in this area of South Beach had a glamorous feel, from the lighting to the energy that spilled onto the streets. At night, the street felt even more lively. People were out dressed in an array of styles from beachy casual to chic formal. There were crowds of people in the streets, and every place seemed packed to the brim. I could hear people partying from my hotel room on Ocean Drive until the early hours of the morning. My hotel was Villa Casa Casuarina, also known as the former Versace Mansion. It's one of the most famous places on Ocean Drive and a favorite among celebrities. I had the best hotel experience of my life there and felt like one of the hotel's pampered celebrity guests. It was worth every penny.
Read more: I stayed at the $800-a-night Versace Mansion, and I can see why it's the Kardashians' go-to hotel in MiamiNext to Ocean Drive is the beach, which looked sparkling clean as people lounged near the water. On the other side of Ocean Drive are shopping districts, buzzing restaurants, and more colorful Art Deco buildings.
Source: Miami HeraldThat includes Collins Avenue, which is a street full of boutiques that I thought felt just as lively as Ocean Drive did at night. Another popular shopping spot is Lincoln Road, a well-known outdoor walking mall.
Source: InsiderFrom Ocean Drive to Lincoln Road, I saw many people in South Beach on Citi bikes, a common way to explore the neighborhood.
Source: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors BureauWalking away from the beach, I stumbled upon Flamingo Park, a lively spot for games from tennis to basketball. Fields and courts were full of players on a warm evening in October. Overall, I thought that South Beach was a beautiful backdrop for a day at the beach or a night out. If I lived in or near Miami, I'd come here often. I only was able to spend one night in South Beach, but after this visit, I will certainly be back to sunbathe and explore all the colorful streets. Read the original article on Insider
