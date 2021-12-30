ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

2022 HOW TO REVERSE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION FAILURES

Newton Kansan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery new year is a time for new beginnings. Many of those new beginnings start with an impressive set of New Year’s resolutions and those are followed by an impressive set of new year’s failures. If that sounds negative, it’s important to understand that 80% of resolutions...

www.thekansan.com

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

Psychologist explains how to make and stick to your New Year's resolutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s time to make those New Year's resolutions. Before you put them in writing only to disappoint yourself in a year, know there is a psychology to goal setting that could help you keep your resolutions. Or should we say goals? Baptist Health psychologist Dr....
FITNESS
parentmap.com

How to Make (and Keep) New Year’s Wellness Resolutions

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by THIRA Health. Chances are, you’re familiar with the saying “New year, new you.” It’s a mantra that many Americans embrace every year when they set New Year’s resolutions. When it comes to deciding on goals at the start of a new year, it’s easy to set our sights high, but going from 0 to 100 isn’t sustainable over the long term. (That’s probably why so few of us actually achieve our New Year’s resolutions.) Instead of shooting for the stars, we should focus on adherence, setting realistic goals that we can put into practice easily.
WEIGHT LOSS
Newton Kansan

There is still much to learn about personalized nutrition

Dear Doctors: I’ve been hearing about something called “personalized nutrition.” They’re saying it can help with all sorts of stuff, like depression, losing weight and even migraines. Apparently it starts with a poop sample? What’s this all about?. There was a time when the term...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Calories#Soda#Weight Gain
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Science
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
d1softballnews.com

Diabetes: This vitamin C-rich drink is best for lowering blood sugar according to a new study

Drinking lemon water can help keep blood sugar levels under control and reduce the risk of diabetes and stroke. To live longer it is important to keep an eye on the glycemia, so as to protect blood vessels and reduce the risk of disease. Has been established than simple drinking water has positive effects on blood sugar levels, because in addition to preventing dehydration, it can help the kidneys eliminate excess sugar. Rising blood sugar levels, an indicator of type 2 diabetes, could increase the risk of stroke. There Research stated that water intake is correlated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, a new and recent study found the same regulating effects on blood sugar levels in lemon juice, thus confirming the beneficial effects of taking lemon water before meals.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: The Facial Sign That May Be A Symptom

Around one-in-four people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Pale skin or skin with a slight yellow tinge can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. Without enough B12 the blood cells produced...
HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy