ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Possible ‘tsunami’ has WHO chief concerned

Dodge City Daily Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN – The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that he’s worried about the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 combining to produce a “tsunami” of cases, but said he’s still hopeful that the world will put the worst of the pandemic behind it in...

www.dodgeglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: Omicron and Delta driving tsunami of cases - WHO

The combination of Delta and Omicron variants is driving a dangerous tsunami of Covid-19 cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' words came as the US and countries across Europe reported record new cases. France reported Europe's highest ever daily figure for the second day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsunami#Omicron#Delta#U N#Who
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT
kdal610.com

WHO’s Tedros concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants

GENEVA (Reuters) – The circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a “tsunami of cases”, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Wednesday. Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid: Lancashire health chief fears 'tsunami' of Omicron cases

Lancashire is bracing for a "tsunami of Omicron" after an NHS trust declared a critical incident, a health director has said. University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, which serves Lancashire and South Cumbria, is the latest trust to take the step "to protect services". It comes amid rising staff...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

German minister wants to avoid lockdown as infections jump

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The German government does not want to impose another lockdown even as cases of COVID-19 jump again as the Omicron variant takes hold, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Wednesday. "We want to avoid blanket and area-wide closures in the future," Lindner...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy