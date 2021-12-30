Ice on Main in Greenville continues closure

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ice on Main in Greenville will continue its closure due to unseasonable weather conditions and expected forecast.

We previously reported Ice on Main being closed Tuesday, Dec. 28, as a result of unseasonable weather conditions.

Ice on Main released they will remain closed until Sunday, Jan. 2.

All those who pre-purchased tickets for canceled sessions will receive an automatic refund. For any questions or concerns, please email iceonmain@greenvillesc.gov.

