Ice on Main in Greenville continues closure
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ice on Main in Greenville will continue its closure due to unseasonable weather conditions and expected forecast.
We previously reported Ice on Main being closed Tuesday, Dec. 28, as a result of unseasonable weather conditions.
Ice on Main released they will remain closed until Sunday, Jan. 2.
All those who pre-purchased tickets for canceled sessions will receive an automatic refund. For any questions or concerns, please email iceonmain@greenvillesc.gov.
