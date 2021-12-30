PCM Girls Brace For Second Half Season Gauntlet

The Simpson men’s basketball squad continue their struggles as they drop to Cornell Monday night in overtime, 74-69. The Storm led for most of the way until Cornell tied the game at 65 with a little over two minutes left to force overtime. Simpson was outscored in the overtime period, nine to four, resulting in their fifth straight loss and their second loss of the season to Cornell. Caden Rehmier had a phenomenal night shooting, knocking in 31 points on nine three-pointers while also grabbing seven boards. Chris Honz eclipsed another double-double, scoring ten points and hauling down 11 rebounds. The loss drops Simpson to 4-8 on the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO