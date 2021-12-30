ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCM Girls Brace For Second Half Season Gauntlet

By Alex Koch
 5 days ago

After a 3-8 start to the 2021-22 season, PCM’s girls’ basketball squad will now prepare for a difficult second half. After having seven of their first 11 games at home, the Mustangs will go on the road...

Pella Girls Face Much-Improved Oskaloosa Tuesday

It’s been nearly ten years since the Pella girls basketball team has lost to Oskaloosa. While the No. 11 Dutch hope to open the new year and keep it that way, it could be the toughest opponent from their foes down Highway 163 in close to a decade. Oskaloosa...
PELLA, IA
Central Men’s Basketball looking to get back on track

The Central men’s basketball team is looking to turn the page as they transition from 2021 into 2022. After going 3-4 in the month of November, the Dutch were unable to find the win column in December. Central began American Rivers Conference play in December and fell in all three conference meetings early in the month. The Dutch then traveled to Orlando for the RDV Sportsplex Classic where they fell in their lone contest of the holiday break to Hope College.
Simpson Drops Tough One In Overtime to Cornell

The Simpson men’s basketball squad continue their struggles as they drop to Cornell Monday night in overtime, 74-69. The Storm led for most of the way until Cornell tied the game at 65 with a little over two minutes left to force overtime. Simpson was outscored in the overtime period, nine to four, resulting in their fifth straight loss and their second loss of the season to Cornell. Caden Rehmier had a phenomenal night shooting, knocking in 31 points on nine three-pointers while also grabbing seven boards. Chris Honz eclipsed another double-double, scoring ten points and hauling down 11 rebounds. The loss drops Simpson to 4-8 on the season.
PCM Boys Take Down Earlham, Wrestling Travels to Saydel

PCM’s boys basketball squad got back to .500 for the first time since early December with a win over Earlham, while the wrestling squad will travel to Saydel for a double dual. The Mustangs’ boys basketball squad got their fourth win out of their last five games, knocking off...
Melcher-Dallas Basketball Falls To Murray

The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads both lost in their opening games of the second part of the season on Monday to Murray with the girls falling 55-34 and the boys losing 61-35. Addison Wadle led the girls with 11 points and three steals while Kianna Jackson scored ten points. The Saints continued to rebound well with Kasyn Reed and Kamryn Hendrickson grabbing eight. The boys fell to the Mustangs 61-35 with Owen Suntken scoring 20 points but no one else was in double figures. The girls are 2-8 while the boys are 0-9 both Saints are on the road at Meskwaki Settlement tonight.
MURRAY, IA
Pella Standout Swimmer Heading to UNI

A standout swimmer from Pella High School is continuing competition in college. Hannah Nedder swims the with NCMP Aquagirls in Newton for Coach Sarah Patterson and with South East Aquatics for Coach Jennie Hedrick-Rozenberg, and will be competing with the UNI Panthers going forward after signing with the program. Nedder...
PELLA, IA
Pella Forte Attends Outback Bowl Over Winter Break

After another successful run at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association contest in November, the members of Pella Forte spent their winter break at the Outback Bowl. The high school dance team rehearsed and performed in Tampa, concluding with a performance as part of Just for Kix at both pregame and halftime. The multiple-day trip also included sightseeing and team bonding.
PELLA, IA

