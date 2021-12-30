Logan Browning on Life After Dear White People and Her New Clean-Beauty Role

Princess Eugenie celebrated her first year as a mom, reflecting on all the people and things she’s grateful for as 2021 comes to a close. On Instagram on Friday, the royal posted a carousel of candid family photos, including many of her husband Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son, August Philip Hawke, as well as a moving shot of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth enjoying a sunny day in the countryside with her late husband, Prince Philip. “Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021,” Eugenie wrote in the caption. “A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts.” The princess gave birth to her first child in early February at London’s Portland Hospital, where Meghan Markle gave birth to her son Archie and where Eugenie was born. To celebrate her birthday in March, Eugenie shared a photo of August on her Instagram, writing that the baby is “the best present I could ask for!!”

