Remembering my friend Elizabeth Imus-LaDue, who showed me how to heal and forgive

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth so that we can help to heal and also so that we may know what to avoid in the future.” Later in the film he appeared again, this time having my full undergraduate attention. He said, “We make the mistake of conflating all justice into retributive justice, whereas there is something called restorative justice and this is the option we have chosen.”

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO