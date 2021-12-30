ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Remembering my friend Elizabeth Imus-LaDue, who showed me how to heal and forgive

By Janice Dean
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friend Elizabeth Imus-LaDue died a few weeks ago. It’s taken me this long to write about it because it was hard to put into words what she meant to me. A few years ago I wrote a book called "Mostly Sunny." It’s a memoir about my life and the experiences...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth so that we can help to heal and also so that we may know what to avoid in the future.” Later in the film he appeared again, this time having my full undergraduate attention. He said, “We make the mistake of conflating all justice into retributive justice, whereas there is something called restorative justice and this is the option we have chosen.”
RELIGION
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Crowley
Person
Don Imus
womansday.com

LeAnn Rimes Shares Rare Photo With Her Husband and Step-Sons on Instagram

It isn't everyday that we get to see the smiling faces of the Cibrian family all in one photo, but this Thanksgiving LeAnn Rimes gave fans one more thing to be grateful for. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer tied the knot with Eddie Cibirian back in 2011. You may recognize him from his roles on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, CSI: Miami, and Hallmark Channel movies like Notes from Dad. He has two sons, Mason and Jake, from his previous marriage to Brandi Glanville, but we usually don't see the bunch posing together for photos. However, LeAnn posted a rare treat for fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

Advice: My friend billed me after I attended her birthday party

Need some help navigating tricky holiday situations? Send your questions to Miss Conduct. One of my friends had her birthday at an “activity hall” with catering. There was no mention of cost on the invitations. I brought a gift and didn’t eat or drink anything (I can’t drink for medical reasons). Afterward, she texted to thank me for coming, and added, “Oh, can you also send me $50 for the party?” She split out the cost of the venue, food, tip, and added a drink for me because she couldn’t remember if I had had one. I sent the $50 — I care about my friend quite a bit, and it was not worth it to me to push the issue. What would you have done?
BOSTON, MA
DesignerzCentral

The Real Reason Whoopi Goldberg Was Absent From The View

Whoopi Goldberg is putting the health and safety of those around her first. Goldberg was noticeably absent from The View on Wednesday after she was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Her co-host Joy Behar said that while Goldberg feels "fine and healthy," she will miss Thursday's show as well out of an abundance of caution.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
extratv

New Details About Betty White’s Death

Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released. White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
M. Brown

My husband said he would forgive me if I ever cheated on him

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we enter into long-term relationships and/or marriages, there’s usually an expectation of monogamy — unless you’re in a relationship where both parties have agreed that monogamy is not a central goal, of course.
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as the Good Morning America star revealed that she was engaged to fiancé, Tom Werner. The news was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news. Jennifer also shared the news on her Instagram with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé, although she didn't show off the engagement ring. The mom-of-two looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink dress, as she styled out several bracelets, with Tom looking very dapper in a black suit.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

694K+
Followers
134K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy