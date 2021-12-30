ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkish govt expands probe targeting Istanbul city staff

KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court accepted an indictment against suspects from a religious association Thursday in a case that could have political and legal repercussions on the opposition-held Istanbul municipality. The trial against 23 people involved with DIAYDER, which stands for Religious Scholars Mutual Aid and Solidarity...

www.krqe.com

globalvoices.org

Istanbul Municipality is targeted by the Ministry of the Interior over questionable terrorism charges

Turkey’s Ministry of the Interior launched a criminal investigation on December 26 against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) — the latest spat between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People Party (CHP). The Ministry claims to have discovered links between some of the municipality employees and terrorist organizations.
Reuters

Turkey probes Istanbul municipality staff over alleged militant ties

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey has launched an investigation into hundreds of staff at the opposition-run Istanbul municipality accused of links to militant groups, drawing fierce criticism from the city's mayor on Monday over the handling of the probe. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is from the main opposition Republican People's...
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
abc17news.com

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Wednesday that he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority. Also approved were the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs and residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010.
Reuters

Turkish cenbank says aims to bring inflation to target gradually

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Wednesday that it would formulate its monetary policy next year with the aim of bringing inflation gradually towards its medium-term target of 5%, compared with a current level above 20%. In its monetary and exchange rate policy document for...
Reuters

Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
americanmilitarynews.com

2 suicide drones shot down while trying to attack US troops in Iraq

Two explosive-laden drones were shot down on Monday near a base in Iraq housing U.S. troops. An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition in Iraq, known as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), confirmed the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones,” in a statement provided to Reuters. The official said the drones “were shot down without incident.”
The Independent

Taliban orders Afghan shopkeepers to behead mannequins

The Taliban reportedly instructed mannequins in Afghan clothes shops to be beheaded, claiming the dolls infringe Islamic rules.Afghanistan’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is said to have made the order in the western province of Herat.Local businesses have hit out at the Taliban’s move to ban mannequins, according to The Times. Commentators noted the new rules will lead to yet more difficulties for firms, many of whom are already finding it hard to stay afloat under the Taliban’s new regime.Aziz Rahman, the head of the ministry’s local arm, referred to the mannequins as “statues”...
Axios

Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID-19. What he’s saying: Speaking to Le Parisien, a French newspaper, Macron said policies that ban unvaccinated people from cafes and theaters and otherwise limit their social activities are intended to be frustrating, adding: "I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That's the strategy."
realcleardefense.com

China Pushing U.S. and Japan to Deepen Military Cooperation

The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
