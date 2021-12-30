Hillsborough deputy, 49, found dead from suicide at Ruskin home, sheriff says

On social media accounts, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted the star that is its symbol alongside news about the suicide of Deputy Christopher Former. [ Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, reach out to the resources at the bottom of this story.

RUSKIN — A deputy who had worked 23 years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Wednesday night of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Ruskin, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Christopher Former, 49, was working as a community resource deputy in the Ruskin area, Chronister said.

Just after 7 p.m., a relative of Former’s called 911 to say that Former had made suicidal threats in a phone call with a family member. Deputies responded to Former’s home in the Ruskin community of Mira Lago and made contact with him, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Former briefly interacted with deputies and then barricaded himself inside the home.

Deputies and negotiators worked to bring Former out of the home peacefully before SWAT deputies entered just after 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. Former was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On his Linked-In business networking page, Former said he worked as a community resource deputy in the community of Progress Village. He listed interests at Linked-In as the gunmakers Glock Inc. and Bushmasters Firearms as well as the Public Agency Training Council, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Post.

“My deepest condolences go out to Deputy Former’s family and those that knew and loved him,” Chronister said in the news release. “While this is a very difficult time for our Sheriff’s Office family, it is times like this where we rely on each other and the community for support. Together we will grieve and try to make sense of what happened.”

Chronister noted that Sheriff’s Office employees can get help with mental health issues.

He announced in September 2019 that his staff now undergoes annual training about suicide prevention and awareness. The Sheriff’s Office is like a second family, he said then.

“Deputies would never think of leaving another deputy at a dangerous crime scene, so why should we when they’re struggling?”

In separate incidents during September and December of 2018, two Hillsborough deputies took their own lives after shooting family members to death — one in Land O’ Lakes and one in Plant City.

Need help?

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, reach out to the 24–hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741; or chat with someone online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com.