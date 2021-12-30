ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough deputy, 49, found dead from suicide at Ruskin home, sheriff says

By Dennis Joyce
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
On social media accounts, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted the star that is its symbol alongside news about the suicide of Deputy Christopher Former. [ Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, reach out to the resources at the bottom of this story.

RUSKIN — A deputy who had worked 23 years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Wednesday night of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Ruskin, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Christopher Former, 49, was working as a community resource deputy in the Ruskin area, Chronister said.

Just after 7 p.m., a relative of Former’s called 911 to say that Former had made suicidal threats in a phone call with a family member. Deputies responded to Former’s home in the Ruskin community of Mira Lago and made contact with him, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Former briefly interacted with deputies and then barricaded himself inside the home.

Deputies and negotiators worked to bring Former out of the home peacefully before SWAT deputies entered just after 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. Former was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On his Linked-In business networking page, Former said he worked as a community resource deputy in the community of Progress Village. He listed interests at Linked-In as the gunmakers Glock Inc. and Bushmasters Firearms as well as the Public Agency Training Council, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Post.

“My deepest condolences go out to Deputy Former’s family and those that knew and loved him,” Chronister said in the news release. “While this is a very difficult time for our Sheriff’s Office family, it is times like this where we rely on each other and the community for support. Together we will grieve and try to make sense of what happened.”

Chronister noted that Sheriff’s Office employees can get help with mental health issues.

He announced in September 2019 that his staff now undergoes annual training about suicide prevention and awareness. The Sheriff’s Office is like a second family, he said then.

“Deputies would never think of leaving another deputy at a dangerous crime scene, so why should we when they’re struggling?”

In separate incidents during September and December of 2018, two Hillsborough deputies took their own lives after shooting family members to death — one in Land O’ Lakes and one in Plant City.

Need help?

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, reach out to the 24–hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741; or chat with someone online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com.

Madeline Vermilyea
5d ago

It’s a thankless job. Everyone enjoys putting blame and anger on the people that Protect & Serve. Society enjoys pointing fingers and placing the evils of the World on the people wearing the uniform. My Condolences to Sheriff Chad Chorister and this Deputy’s family the ones he leaves to face the questions of Why? And How come we didn’t recognize the Signs. Deputy, Go Rest on that mountain your work on Earth is done. 🙏🏼

Reply(13)
39
Bayou58
5d ago

My sister committed suicide 12/20/2019 it devastated & divided our family … please reach out to your family & friends if you know they are struggling , talk to them & get them the help they need …

Reply
22
Swish23
5d ago

So sad, wish he would have gotten help before pulling that trigger.🤦🏾‍♂️stories like this I hate reading the most🙏🏾😑🙏🏾

Reply
13
 

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Florida schools must stay open, omicron or not, DeSantis says

The big story: No surprise, it remains the return to Florida schools after winter break, with a rise in positive coronavirus caseloads. Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the airwaves Monday to declare that public schools must remain open for in-person learning, regardless of the numbers of students and teachers staying home, as the Sun-Sentinel reports. Tampa Bay area school leaders conformed to that approach, saying they’d be following the state laws in dealing with the omicron variant. Many other districts took similar stances, including those along the Treasure Coast, TC Palm reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida schools to resume classes with omicron surging

The big story: Florida schools reopen this week facing yet another COVID-19 surge that has prompted further debate over how to deal with people who have contracted the virus yet shown no symptoms. There have been calls to return to some of the restrictions that marked the early stages of the pandemic. But Florida faces a different set of rules than it did back in August, as some districts have pointed out in communications to their communities.
FLORIDA STATE
It snowed in Florida on Monday morning. Yes, really.

The Florida Panhandle rang in the first workweek of the New Year with snow flurries Monday morning. A deputy from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to Twitter that showed the flurries falling at a Lowe’s in Fort Walton Beach. The National Weather Service’s Mobile Office confirmed that light flurries had fallen in northwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
What Florida’s Healthy Start has done for our kids | Column

Florida Healthy Start is celebrating 30 years of helping to provide our state’s babies a positive path to a great future. Let’s take a quick look back. In 1991, the concept of Healthy Start Coalitions and services was championed by Gov. Lawton Chiles and First Lady Rhea Chiles to address the alarming rates of infant mortality and precariously low birth weights in Florida, and also to remove systemic barriers to prenatal and early childhood health care.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
