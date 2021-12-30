ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX raised a total of $1.5 billion this year, following $337 million of fundraising in December

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsFoK_0dZ0S7AK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehjjw_0dZ0S7AK00
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

  • SpaceX has raised $337 million in a new funding round, per a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
  • This means Elon Musk's company has raised a total of nearly $1.5 billion this year.
  • The aerospace manufacturer has big plans for next year, including launching Starship into orbit.

SpaceX, the private aerospace manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, has fundraised nearly $1.5 billion this year, including $337 million in December, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

SpaceX raised $850 million in February, sending its valuation soaring to around $74 billion. The company then added $314 million to the pot, bringing its new total equity raised to $1.16 billion, according to a securities filing in April, reported by CNBC .

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about the recent funding round.

SpaceX became the second-most valuable private company in October when its valuation skyrocketed to $100 billion — a 33% jump from its February valuation of $74 billion.

The space company is accumulating cash as it continues to launch rockets, complete missions, and pursue its satellite internet service, Starlink.

Musk said in November that SpaceX plans to launch its Starship spaceship into orbit for the first time in January, but warned during a video call with members of the National Academy of Sciences that the initial flight might not succeed .

SpaceX's ambition to land humans on Mars will happen in 10 years' time, in the worst-case scenario, Musk said in an episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast released on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
AFP

Space business: The final (profitable) frontier

The snub-nosed craft resembles a shuttle-airplane mashup, and is the latest entrant in a  profit-seeking push with staggering potential -- and risks -- for humans to visit, work or even live in space. Yet the prospect of increasing activity in space which could be done by profit-seeking companies carries very real risks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Apple becomes 1st US company to reach $3 tn valuation

Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark on Monday in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge. The iPhone maker scaled the record level near 1845 GMT, reaching $182.88 a share before slipping back slightly. The tech giant also was the first US company to hit $2 trillion in August 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic that stoked demand for personal electronics and digital services, such as Apple's streaming and smartphone app store. And it likewise was the first American firm to overtake $1 trillion in August 2018.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Private Company#Cnbc#Starlink#The Lex Fridman Podcast
Robb Report

Tesla Delivered Nearly a Million EVs in Its Record-Breaking 2021

Is there anything that can slow Tesla down? In a year marked by a continuing global pandemic, supply chain issues and a federal investigations, Elon Musk’s EV maker still managed to deliver nearly 1 million vehicles last year, according to a press release. That’s a new record for the company and represents an 87 percent increase over its numbers from 2020. The EV giant announced on Sunday that it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, bringing delivery totals to 936,172 for the entire year. Tesla’s Q4 deliveries easily beat the previous high-water mark of 241,300, which was set the...
ECONOMY
The Lebanon Reporter

ZCHS senior raises $20,000 in venture capital for his $1.5 million company valuation

Izzy Branam, a senior at Zionsville Community High School, is a lot busier than most seniors. In addition to his school work, he also has to run his company, Fia. Fia is an automated and streamlined recruitment process that helps employers seek out sales talent and helps them identify high performers that would be good fits for their companies. Branam is more than a senior in high school about to enter the world. He’s been in the world and has already cemented himself in the field he wants to work in before he’s graduated from high school. But his entrepreneurship journey didn’t start in high school.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Makes Another Impossible Tesla Promise For 2022

When it comes to bold claims about future products, no one tops Tesla's CEO. Elon Musk is the master of promising that groundbreaking technology is "coming soon," but Tesla has missed its fair share of these deadlines. A few examples include autonomous cars coming in two years (promised in 2016), one million robotaxis on the road (promised by 2020), and countless delayed vehicle launches like the Roadster, Semi, and Cybertruck.
BUSINESS
Dallas Business Journal

Follow the money: North Texas tech companies raised nearly $181M in December

North Texas tech startups finished out the year strong, bringing on more funding in a year that has broken venture capital records. In total, at least 10 local companies raised new funding, representing nearly $181 million. The month was carried by Shiftsmart’s $95 million Series B led by D1 Capital and a handful of local investors. At least five other companies raised more than $10 million in their funding rounds.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX Raises Over $337 Million in Fresh Funding

(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised $337.4 million in equity financing, the rocket company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. SpaceX, which counts Alphabet Inc and Fidelity Investments among its investors, hit $100 billion in valuation following a secondary share sale in October, according to CNBC. It had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing in April.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Winston-Salem startup raises over $6 million in second round of fundraising

Live Furnish, a Winston-Salem startup, has raised more than $6 million in its second round of funding, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Founded by Preet Singh, Live Furnish is a virtual reality content facilitator for the home furnishings industry. The company’s technology allows...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Fintech startups in Europe raised $35 billion in 2021. See 22 of the pitch decks they used to land millions from VCs.

Fintech and insurance startups in Europe raised a record $35.1 billion in 2021, according to Dealroom. Insider has reported extensively on both sectors as investor appetite soared. These pitch decks reveal how 22 different startups pitched their visions and products to investors. See more stories on Insider's business page. Financial...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

348K+
Followers
22K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy