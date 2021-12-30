Rollover crash sends a Ferguson power pole into a car

FERGUSON, Mo. – A driver was hurt in a rollover crash in Ferguson just before 1:00 am today. The accident was on Suburban Avenue at South Clark Avenue. The driver went to the hospital in serious condition.

The car hit two power poles. One of the poles was lodged in the car.

Crews could not move the car until they could secure the pole. They were trying to keep the pole from falling on a nearby house.

