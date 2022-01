WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is shattering record levels of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the state reenters a state of emergency. The National Guard is again being called to duty to help with the exploding medical crisis. This is the predicted and dreaded post-holiday COVID surge that’s expected to get even worse. COVID cases in Delaware have doubled in just the last week. The stark new alert from the Delaware Health Department says COVID cases are at an all-time high. If you’re sick, you should assume it’s COVID and stay home except to get tested. Cases are up 227% in the last two...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO