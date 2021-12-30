ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Artist Profiles: Hasu Patel

By Angel Romero
worldmusiccentral.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasu Patel is a disciple of sitar legend Ustad Vilayat Khan Saheb. She is one of the few distinguished female artists performing today Classical Music on sitar. As a performer, composer and teacher, she has dedicated her life to preserving and propagating the classical music of India. Born in...

worldmusiccentral.org

Comments / 0

Related
musicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: In Praise of Crossover

Crossover can get a bad rap. Some of it is deserved. It’s easy to think of prot-motivated crossover albums that ended up trivializing both of the traditions involved. But as a classical musician, I’ve found collaborative projects with people who are not in my eld to be hugely energizing, to the point where I think all artists should consider them.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Songwriter Profile: Duckwrth

At 33, Duckwrth—born Jared Lee—has been developing his art for nearly 20 years. His debut major-label album, Supergood, and followup EP, SG8, both via Republic Records, marked a turning point in his artistic evolution, offering an eclectic, introspective style that has brought him more than 350 million catalog streams and a dedicated international following. In addition to his headline tours, the L.A.-born rapper and songwriter has opened for Anderson .Paak, Rich Chigga, Louis the Child and N*E*R*D, and his self-titled “funk wave” sound has been showcased in festivals around the world, including the Montreaux Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza, Groovin the Moo (Australia), and Valkhof (Holland). He has kicked off a European tour this month, with stops in Ireland, Scotland, England, Belgium, France and Germany, ahead of a tour with Billie Eilish in March.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Karavan Sarai Reveals The Moon’s Within Reach

Karavan Sarai has a new independent release titled “The Moon’s Within Reach”. Karavan Sarai is a mystical world music bridge that connects ancient global melodies from Arabia to India with original compositions made with modern electronics, creating mesmerizing trance-like extended musical pieces. Instrumentalist, vocalist, composer and producer...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Deadline

Denis O’Dell Dies: Beatles Film Producer Was 98

Denis O’Dell, the British film producer whose association with The Beatles earned him the rare honor of being mentioned, if obliquely, in one of the group’s songs, died of natural causes at his home in Spain last night. He was 98. His death was announced to the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal, by son Arran O’Dell. O’Dell had worked on a number of films, including It’s A Wonderful World, Tread Softly Stranger (both 1958) and The Playboy of the Western World (1962) when he signed on as associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, beginning an association with The Beatles...
CELEBRITIES
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

New hi-tech photo brings Rembrandt's 'Night Watch' up close

Rembrandt van Rijn’s iconic and huge painting “The Night Watch” is now also a supersized museum photo delivered right to your laptop in unsurpassed detail. The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum on Monday put on its digital portal what it called “the most detailed photograph of any artwork” ready for assessment by scientists and art lovers alike. It is expected to draw widespread interest especially since the museum is closed because of coronavirus measures. The 717-gigapixel photo allows viewers to zoom in on Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and see how the 17th-century master put the tiniest of white dots in...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Art#Western Classical Music#Gurus Prof#All India Radio#Woodstock
The Independent

Lil Nas X says music industry wants LGBTQ+ artists to ‘be gay without being gay’

Rapper Lil Nas X has said the industry tries to “sanitise” music from LGBTQ+ artists by telling them to “be gay without being gay.” Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, told CBS on Sunday (2 January) he wants more gay artists to be able to say what they want via their work, without shame or fear of being judged. Noting that he’s “definitely more out there” about his sexual identity than other openly-gay artists, the 23-year-old said the industry sometimes restricts freedom of expression of its LGBTQ+ talent. He explained: “It’s always been, ‘Okay, if...
MUSIC
tpr.org

The Businessman Artist

Stuart Allen is an artist in San Antonio, a working artist, who vehemently rejects the myth of the starving artist. He practices and models in his own career the idea that the artist needs to be a small business person. Tracking Inventory. Accounts Receivable. Appropriate Technology Innovation and Investment. Time Management. Small business basics.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Dothan Eagle

Review: 'Tell Me How to Be,' by Neel Patel

——— "My mother always told me to be a good boy. I suspect she knew that I wasn't," Akash Amin explains as Neel Patel's novel "Tell Me How to Be" begins. This melancholy drama is structured as a first-person duet between narrators Renu and Akash Amin, a mother and son who have been singing past each other their whole lives. Fittingly, Renu and Akash don't address one another, but instead each speaks to a longed-for "you," a perpetual, beloved, missed connection, the particulars of which Patel gradually reveals.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
worldmusiccentral.org

Benji & Rita Unveil Animation Video

Brazilian music duo Benji & Rita have released an animated video version of the song “Impetuosa Atração” (Impetuous attraction). The duo includes animation designer and vocalist Rita Figueiredo from São Paulo and New York guitarist and singer Benji Kaplan. In addition to being the lyricist...
MUSIC
Variety

Critics Choice Foreign-Language Nominees Give Voice to Global Protests

Red jumpsuits, Salvador Dalí masks and the Italian anti-fascist revolutionary anthem “Bella Ciao” are no longer merely elements that comprise the iconoclastic Spanish caper drama “Money Heist.” They’ve managed to bleed out into real life as numerous protesters — from the hit series’ home country to Lebanon, Indonesia and beyond — have infused these motifs with their own fights against government tyranny, corruption and wealth inequality. “I think people needed a symbol,” creator Álex Pina tells Variety. “We have this show that is presented as a resistance against governments and against institutions, and this combined with the entertainment, went beyond the...
PROTESTS
worldmusiccentral.org

Adewale & Thomson Introduce Sonic Poems from an Unknown Land

Brazilian percussionist and composer Adriano Adewale and Finland-based Australian bassist, composer and educator Nathan Riki Thomson have released an album titled “Sonic Poems from an Unknown Land” (Global Music Centre). Sonic Poems from an Unknown Land was recorded outdoors, amongst the forest and shorelines of an island off...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy