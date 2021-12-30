Artist Profiles: Hasu Patel

Rapper Lil Nas X has said the industry tries to “sanitise” music from LGBTQ+ artists by telling them to “be gay without being gay.” Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, told CBS on Sunday (2 January) he wants more gay artists to be able to say what they want via their work, without shame or fear of being judged. Noting that he’s “definitely more out there” about his sexual identity than other openly-gay artists, the 23-year-old said the industry sometimes restricts freedom of expression of its LGBTQ+ talent. He explained: “It’s always been, ‘Okay, if...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO