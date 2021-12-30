ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Profiles: João Donato:

By Angel Romero
Cover picture for the articlePianist and composer João Donato de Oliveira Neto, better known as João Donato, was born on August 17, 1934 in Rio Branco, State of Acre, Brazil. He spent his early years in the Amazon region of Acre, a state that borders Peru and Bolivia. By eight, he was playing accordion and...

