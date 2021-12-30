ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Free PlayStation Plus Games For January 2022

By Marc Santos
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The free games list for PlayStation Plus subscribers this January has been revealed, rounding up the year for some of 2021’s best releases. Sony has announced the three new PS Plus games for January 2022 in a recent post on the PS Blog. As usual, PlayStation owners with an active PS...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
personacentral.com

[Leak] Persona 5 Strikers to be included in January 2022 PlayStation Plus Games

User Billbil-kun on Dealabs has posted the PlayStation Plus monthly games line-up for January 2022. This list includes Persona 5 Strikers for PlayStation 4. Billbil-kun has correctly posted the PlayStation Plus games in advance for the past several months, so this information is likely to be correct. The full list...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Where to score a console this week

This may be a holiday week, but there are plenty of PS5 restock events happening. Following big unannounced restocks at GameStop and Best Buy yesterday, including a separate in-store restock at select GameStop stores, it's a good idea to keep your eyes locked on Walmart and Target today. While nothing official has been announced, these are the most likely retailers to offer a PS5 restock today.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Target likely to have a big console drop soon

Despite being a typically slower holiday week, there have been plenty of PS5 restock events so far. As we get closer to New Year's Eve, however, it's a good idea to look for a bigger PS5 restock in 2022 and prepare for that. According to regularly accurate YouTuber Jake Randall, Target is ramping up for a big PS5 restock soon. While most retailers plan PS5 restock events for the afternoon in order to give the West Coast a chance to place an order before 4 a.m. PT, Target frequently drops consoles on its site well before 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET). While it's possible this restock could happen Friday morning, it's more likely we'll see these consoles appear on the Target website after the weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Free Games#Mining Equipment#Ice Racing#Ps Plus#The Ps Blog#Metaverse#Koei Tecmo#Coffee Stain
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland Swings Into Sony’s CES Press Conference to Preview New ‘Uncharted’ Clip

Tom Holland appeared at Sony’s CES press conference to help film-studio chair Tom Rothman preview Uncharted, which stars Holland as video game adventurer Nathan Drake. During his appearance, the actor introduced a new death-defying clip from the movie, in which Nathan finds himself dangling from a cargo plane as he fights off bad guys to make his way back aboard the craft. “We created a film that has a lot of heart, that pays respect to the games, but also gives fans and people that love the games something new and something refreshing,” said Holland. “It’s interesting in these big action...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

‘Venom’ and Bond Still Lead VOD Charts as ‘Lost Daughter’ Makes Impressive Netflix Debut

After a year when home viewing, including major Premium VOD releases of films shortly after their theatrical debuts, the holiday results seem to take a back seat to the monster ones for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) in theaters. And its success has bled over at home. Seven of the 30 slots on the three top 10 charts IndieWire tracks are taken by early “Spider-Man” entries. Otherwise, the shuffle back and forth at the top remains between “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists), both now reduced to $5.99. “Venom 2” is #1 at both...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Takes Lead After Just Three Days of Viewing

“Cobra Kai” high-kicked to the top of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows list with its Season 4 debut in just the first three days after its New Year’s Eve launch, according to the streaming service’s newly released Top 10 data. The fourth season of “Karate Kid” sequel series came in at No. 1 on Netflix’s worldwide Top 10 English TV Shows rankings for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022, with audiences spending an impressive 120.06 million hours watching the William Zabka- and Ralph Macchio-led show. Coming in a fairly distant second on the list was the second season of...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

CES 2022: The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset has 300-hour battery life

Over the years, HyperX has emerged as one of the best gaming accessories companies out there, offering awesome-sounding headsets and great gaming keyboards and mice. Earlier this year, Kingston Technology sold its HyperX brand to HP — but clearly, HyperX is still developing some of the best gaming accessories, as proven by the fact that it has taken the wraps off of a slew of six new accessories. The coolest accessory? Well, it could be the new HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset, which has been given a massive 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. Or, perhaps it’s...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Sony Corp. Shops for IP and DTC Assets With ‘Kando’ Spirit

For more than 30 years, Sony Corp. has faced speculation about its long-term commitment to entertainment. But under the leadership of chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida, the company has been in entertainment-acquisition mode, notably with its $1.2 billion purchase of anime streaming platform Crunchyroll in August and the takeover of India’s Zee Entertainment last month. The hunt for assets to build up Sony’s IP vault, content production capabilities and niche direct-to-consumer offerings will only continue. “Entertainment is Sony’s DNA,” Yoshida told Variety in a lengthy virtual interview in mid-December from Sony’s headquarters as he sat in front of a large framed poster for...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Viewership 13% Higher Than ‘Hawkeye’

When it came to the Wednesday through Sunday viewership of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, 1.7 million U.S. households tuned in to learn more about the mysterious bounty hunter’s origins in the first episode, “Stranger in a Strange Land.” That episode dropped on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The audience for Book of Boba Fett, measured by Samba TV across 46M TV devices with a panel of 3 million Smart TV households who watched at last five minutes, was 13% higher than the 5-day premiere of Disney+/Marvel’s Hawkeye, which was watched by 1.5M HHs from Nov. 24-28. Loki was the first prominent Disney+/Marvel series to drop...
MOVIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2022 Revealed

Prior to the start of a new year in just a few short days, Sony has today revealed the new free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus to start 2022. Following a new report last week, we already had a good idea of what titles to expect for the dawn of the new year, but PlayStation itself has now confirmed that all of these games will arrive on PS Plus in less than a week.
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy