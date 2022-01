Check Out These Virtual Reality Stocks In The Stock Market Today. If you have been following the stock market news, chances are you’ve heard of the latest buzzword, metaverse. While the metaverse isn’t a new concept, the broad and sweeping adoption for its future potential is. And the industry is getting a major boost ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. And now, the company’s Oculus virtual reality app was the most popular app in Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store this holiday season. Sure, the App Store ranking isn’t perfect, but it certainly tells a thing or two on how to gauge a particular trend.

