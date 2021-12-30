ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton to swear in new clerk of courts

Stock photo of a judge's gavel. (Witthaya Prasongsin / Moment / Getty Images)

DAYTON — Today Marty Gehres will be sworn in as the new Dayton Municipal Court clerk after the retirement of Mark Owens.

Owens announced his decision to not seek reelection after serving 31 years in a statement in February of this year.

His replacement, Gehres, is a native Daytonian who graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in political science, according to a release. Gehres earned his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law.

The role of the clerk of courts is to work with the chief judge and other judges in overseeing the court’s administration, especially to assist in managing the flow of cases through the court, according to the Federal Judicial Center.

Gehres worked for the City of Dayton as an assistant city attorney for over three years.

While an assistant city attorney he drafted legislation to decriminalize marijuana, helped bring scooters to downtown Dayton and filed suit against an out-of-state hate group rallying in downtown, according to the release.

The swearing-in will include presentations by Daniel Gehres, judge, Dayton Municipal Court and Barbra Doseck, City of Dayton law director — as well as Gehres himself.

