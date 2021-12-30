ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley boys basketball upset No. 2 ranked Clovis West | Local roundup

By Justin Couchot
Chico Enterprise-Record
Cover picture for the articleThe Pleasant Valley boys basketball team trailed the No. 2 California ranked team Clovis West 18-13 after the first quarter, but the Vikings took a 32-28 lead at halftime and never gave it up. Pleasant Valley (12-1) defeated previously undefeated Clovis West (15-1) 72-56 at the Modesto Christian tournament...

