Sri Lankan shares end higher on consumer discretionary boost

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday as strong gains in the consumer discretionary sector countered losses in energy stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE), which is set for its best year since 2010, rose 0.88% to 12,019.75 points at the closing bell.

* Investment vehicle Browns Investments Plc (BROW.CM) was the top boost to the index, gaining 4.3%. Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc (SFCL.CM) rebounded after three sessions of sharp losses to add 17.3%.

* The equity market's turnover was 6.46 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($31.86 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume dropped to 509.5 million shares, from 809.4 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 245.3 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation has reported 586,183 coronavirus cases and 14,944 deaths, as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.46% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Aditya Soni

