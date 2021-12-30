ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy’s offering free chicken nuggets, Baconator Fries until Jan. 2

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Wendy’s is wrapping up 2021 with a deal. Until Jan. 2, customers can get a free six-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase on the Wendy’s app. This includes both the classic nuggets...

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

