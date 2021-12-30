American Angler electric fillet knives recalled due to laceration hazard

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands has voluntarily recalled their American Angler Electric Fillet Knives due to a laceration hazard.

The trigger mechanism on the Electric Fillet Knife (“EFK”) units can become stuck in the “on” position on about 43,200 units.

This recall involves American Angler Electric Fillet Knives with model number 32300 and the following serial numbers: AEK-OB-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-DS-008-1, AMK-KM-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-RB-004-1. The model number is printed on the base of the handle of the EFK and the serial number is printed on the product packaging.

The knives were sold in orange and gray and are used as a fishing tool for filleting fish. “American Angler” is printed on the handle of the knives.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled EFK, unplug the unit, and cut the power cord.

Consumers should then contact Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands to receive a free replacement EFK by mail.

In order to receive the replacement, consumers will need to provide their mailing address and proof of destruction by sending a photo of the recalled product and cut cord to the firm. The consumer should then throw away the unit in their trash.

Over 20 reports have came in about the trigger becoming stuck, but no injuries have been reported.

The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from January 2019 through October 2021 for between $110 and $150.