New justice center, public defenders office expected in 2022

For all of its uncertainties, 2021 was a productive year for Cleveland County government. Highlights of the year included a newly built shell building, which quickly became the home of a fabrication company, promising more than 100 new jobs and millions of dollars in investments to the area.

There was also the first property tax revaluation since 2018, which resulted in many property owners feeling a sense of sticker shock . There was also a slight tax decrease in the county's annual spending plan .

“Most of the things we thought were going to happen in 2021 did happen, plus some," said Kerri Melton, assistant county manager.

COVID management

The one specter hanging over the entire year was one of coronavirus. The county saw a pattern of dips in positive cases followed by sizable increases. The introduction of three viable vaccines took some time and a team effort to get out to people who wanted them.

"If you want to know about successes in 2021, especially in the beginning of the year, vaccine rollouts was one of our major projects," said Melton. "We had 27 departments working together to really roll out vaccines in Cleveland County. We had people in every department whether they were answering phones, filling out forms, answering questions, giving the shot and making sure people were safe after they had the shot."

Other successes

Other notable successes touted by the county this year include the construction of a new $125,000 EMS base in Casar, which will serve residents in the Casar, Delight and Toluca areas, bringing call times in those areas down by several minutes.

Through partnerships with the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club, the county was also able to facilitate the launch a Boys and Girls Club at Casar Elementary School this year.

The county also began streaming all meetings of the county Board of Commissioners, a practice born out of the necessity to allow the public into public meetings while gathering sizes were restricted, but has grown into a useful tool for the community.

"For those who can’t normally make it to the meetings they now are able to come," said Melton.

Things to come in 2022:

County officials expect the new year to be as busy, if not more so than the last.

After years of lobbying the state for one, Melton said the county expects to open a public defenders office in 2022. The recently passed state budget included money to fund the office.

“It really won’t take a lot (to open) from the county standpoint. We have identified a space and that space is ready to go," said Melton.

The state bar will make recommendations or a head public defender to run the office in early 2022. Once someone is appointed to the role, they will begin hiring attorneys.

It's unknown how many attorneys will work out of the public defenders office, but Melton said the county can accommodate as many people as the state wants to put in the building.

Also in 2022 the county will begin work on a new campus for public safety. The $110 million project will include a new office for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, a new courthouse and a new jail, all spread across an eight-acre plot of land currently used by the courthouse, sheriff's office and The Star building.

“It will be a totally new campus. It will really be worked around the existing courthouse," said Melton.

The county Board of Commissioners has already selected an architect to design the new campus and much of the next year will be dedicated to reviewing plans for the center before soliciting bids for construction.

So far the county has secured $60 million in grant funding for the project.

Also coming in 2022 is a new building for the county Board of Elections.

Situated at the corner of Morgan and Grover streets, the new building will have more space to allow for more early voting and an easier election day experience.

Architects have already been secured for that project, and it is expected to take around a year to complete.

Melton said officials are also looking for ways to move the county's Department of Social Services out of its current location and into Health Department complex.

"(The Social Services building) is another very old building," said Melton. “Really the cost to really bring that building up to today's standards, the cost would not have made sense for us.”

Now hiring

Over the last year the county has looked for ways to expand recruiting efforts, including joining several job fairs. Melton said the primary areas of need are in 911 communications, social workers, machine operators and emergency medical services.

"I think it’s a challenge for most people, but it's something we are certainly making a priority... It just seems like its a continuous recruitment process. We get to a place where we are fully staffed, and then we find we are not fully staffed," said Melton. "We are also looking for ways to retain the talent we have now and keep them happy."

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: New justice center, public defenders office expected in 2022