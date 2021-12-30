ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India – state minister

 5 days ago
CHENNAI (Reuters) – Foreign automakers have indicated an interest to the government of India’s Tamil Nadu state in acquiring Ford Motor Co’s plant there, the state industries minister said on Thursday, after inconclusive talks with the Tata Group. Ford India said in September it would wind...

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd, reducing its voting power to under 10%. According to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, Tencent is selling at a price...
Toyota reports 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021

(Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021, as it overcame supply chain snarls to meet strong demand from customers. The Japanese automaker said its sales came in at 2.3 million vehicles for the year, up from 2.1 million vehicles a year earlier.
Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.63% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
Toyota overtakes GM to lead US auto sales for 2021

Japanese carmaker Toyota led US automobile sales in 2021, according to figures released Tuesday, overtaking General Motors for the first time as a shortage of semiconductors roils the car industry. The shift atop the rankings came after a year in which assembly lines were plagued by scarcity of the crucial computer chips, resulting in steep fourth-quarter sales declines for both companies. But Toyota still managed to grow annual sales in the United States by 10.4 percent to 2.3 million, while General Motors suffered a 12.9 percent drop to 2.2 million. Toyota saw small annual gains for two top-selling sedans, the Camry and the Corolla, and a modest dip in sales of its Rav4 compact SUV. Its full-sized Highlander SUV scored higher sales in 2021.
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Tesla Smashes Delivery Record with 308,600 Cars in Final Quarter

Bloomberg — Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club. The better-than-expected results posted Sunday pushed Tesla’s total sales for...
China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
India blocks foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

India's government has refused to renew the foreign-funding licence for a charity founded by Mother Teresa. The Missionaries of Charity has thousands of nuns supervising projects like homes for abandoned children, schools, clinics and hospices. On Christmas Day, India's home ministry announced it had not renewed the registration due to...
U.S. manufacturing cools but globally factories take Omicron risks in their stride for now

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) – Global manufacturing activity remained strong in December as factories took rising cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in their stride, although persistent supply constraints and rising costs clouded the outlook for some economies. Rising global infections have inspired policymakers to tread carefully, with outbreaks in...
General Motors fourth-quarter U.S. auto sales drop 43%

(Reuters) – General Motors Co reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply chain snarls hit production amid high pent-up demand in the country. The U.S. automaker said fourth-quarter sales fell 43% to 440,745 vehicles, compared with 771,323 vehicles a...
ECONOMY
