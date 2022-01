IUP offensive lineman Josh Dauberman yesterday was named to the 2021 D2Football.com Elite 100 team, which replaces the previous “All-American” structure. The new format still includes first and second teams plus honorable mention and three special awards. Dauberman was named to the second team. It’s his second All-American selection of the postseason. He was named a first-team All-American bby the American Football Coaches Association last month.

INDIANA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO