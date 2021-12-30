Secoo reports 1H results

Xylem is an interesting play on water and water infrastructure. Water is a necessary resource in order for life to survive. That much has been true for all of history. And in an era when the population of humans has swelled to all-time highs, it stands to reason that company's dedicated to technology aimed at the water space could make for appealing opportunities in the long run. One interesting firm for investors to take into consideration is Xylem (XYL). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this water technology firm had exhibited consistent and attractive growth on both its top and bottom lines. The pandemic pushed sales and profits lower, but that trend was short lived as results from the current fiscal year have demonstrated. Having said that, while the company's prospects are probably attractive down the road, shares today are priced at levels that just don't make sense. While it is possible that the company might be considered fairly valued, more likely than not, shares are drastically overpriced at this time. And for that reason, investors should tread cautiously.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO