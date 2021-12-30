ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secoo reports 1H results

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecoo (NASDAQ:SECO): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.09. Revenue of $236.3M (-33.8% Y/Y)...

seekingalpha.com

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts. The company’s fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 308,600 units, representing roughly 28% quarter-over-quarter increase from the 241,300 cars delivered in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the change was about 71%. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $1,062.60 in the after-hours trading session.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

FuelCell Energy surges 11% after sinking 19% last week

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) jumped 11.1% in today's trading, recovering nearly all of last week's loss that followed its larger than expected Q4 loss and surprise decline in revenues. Shares fell to a 52-week low of $4.83 at one point after the company reported its Q4 loss from operations totaled $22.5M...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Raymond James energy in 2022 - sell value, buy speculative story stocks

Reflecting on past performance, RayJay analyst Pavel Molchanov attributes clean energy's nearly 60% underperformance versus the S&P 500 in 2021 to "healthy consolidation", as the sector was up 58% in 2019 and 203% in 2020. While many analysts are downgrading on valuation given risk to high-multiple stocks in a rising...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500 common stock dividend payments slip to $18B in Q4 2021

S&P 500 (SP500) common stock dividend payments of $18.0B in Q4 2021 declines from $20.9B in Q3, though higher from $9.5B in Q4 2020, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices data. The net dividend rate rose to a record $69.8B in 2021, compared with a net decline of $40.8B in 2020.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

AFC Gamma jumps after Q4 gross originations set record

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is up 3% in pre-market trading after reporting record $127.3M in gross originations for Q4 2021. The company’s gross funding was $125.6M and its net funding, taking into account loan repayments and amortization, was $120.6M. In total, AFC Gamma finished the year with $302.5M in gross...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

11 Dividend Increases To Start 2022 Including A Dividend King

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Welcome to the first edition for 2022! I'm writing this on New Year's Eve, so let me be one of the first to wish you a Happy New Year!. Dividend...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi Global Q3 loss widens as core platform transaction value slips from Q2

Chinese Ride-hailing app company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) posts Q3 net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 30.6B (US$4.7B), following a Q2 net loss of RMB 24.3B. Q3 adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB 7.5B (US$1.2B), after posting Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 2.3B. Core platform transactions for...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Stock bubble possible in 2022 - Stifel analyst

Stifel analyst Barry Bannister argued Wednesday that a confluence of conditions could feed a "bubble scenario" late in 2022 and into 2023. In an interview with CNBC, the managing director and market strategist at Stifel contended that price-to-earnings ratios could continue to expand during the year, even eventually turning "parabolic." This could happen as "yield repression" makes the bond market a terrible investment, driving more money into stocks.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

UBS looks ahead at machinery, construction and engineering - bullish

With 14 buys (NYSE:CAT) (NYSE:ITW) (NYSE:URI) (NYSE:CMI) (NYSE:CNHI), 9 holds (NYSE:MTW) (NYSE:KMT) (NYSE:DE) (NASDAQ:PCAR) (NASDAQ:HEES) and 1 sell (NYSE:HYLN), the UBS cyclicals analyst is bullish on the prospects for his coverage in 2022, despite tighter fed policy, as stimulus, improved supply chain and falling raw material prices drive stocks higher.
ECONOMY
The Press

CalAmp Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended November 30, 2021. "As indicated in the business...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Qutoutiao reports Q3 results; issues Q4 revenue guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$2.82; GAAP EPADS of -$3.12. Revenue of $149.8M (-14.6% Y/Y) For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects group net revenues to be between RMB850 million to RMB900 million vs. $199.6M in Q4 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

EVmo prices $13.7M of stock offering

EVmo (OTC:YAYO) has priced its public offering of 27.4M shares of common stock at $0.50/share, for gross proceeds of ~$13.7M. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4,110,000 shares. Closing date is January 6, 2022.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Xylem Stock: Too Pricey Today

Xylem is an interesting play on water and water infrastructure. Water is a necessary resource in order for life to survive. That much has been true for all of history. And in an era when the population of humans has swelled to all-time highs, it stands to reason that company's dedicated to technology aimed at the water space could make for appealing opportunities in the long run. One interesting firm for investors to take into consideration is Xylem (XYL). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this water technology firm had exhibited consistent and attractive growth on both its top and bottom lines. The pandemic pushed sales and profits lower, but that trend was short lived as results from the current fiscal year have demonstrated. Having said that, while the company's prospects are probably attractive down the road, shares today are priced at levels that just don't make sense. While it is possible that the company might be considered fairly valued, more likely than not, shares are drastically overpriced at this time. And for that reason, investors should tread cautiously.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sea Limited sets annual meeting with plan to boost class B voting power

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has set up its annual meeting with a plan to expand voting power of its Class B shares, consolidating control with its founder, chairman and CEO. At the Feb. 14 meeting, shareholders will take up a company proposal to boost the voting power of each Class B share from three votes to 15 votes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Global semiconductor sales increased 23.5% in November; industry sees annual record for number of semiconductors sold

Global semiconductor sales rose 23.5% Y/Y in November to $49.7B, a 1.5% M/M increase, according to new data from the Semiconductor Industry Association. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. SIA disclosed that the cumulative annual total of semiconductors sold...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Primerica ends 2021 with more than $900B term life coverage in force

Primerica (PRI +1.4%) issued $109B of new term life insurance coverage in 2021, ending the year with more than $900B of term life insurance coverage in force. The company paid $2.1B in death claims during the year. "With over $900B of term life insurance coverage in force, we are positioned to protect more households in the future," said CEO Glenn Williams. "Our record investment sales of $11B and client asset values of $97B demonstrate we are assisting more families than ever with their savings and investment goals."
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

B. Riley leads financial gainers this week, fintech dominates decliners

Capping off the last week of 2021, B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) logged the biggest gain of any financial stock (with market cap over $2B) this week, rising 8.8%. About a week ago, SA contributor Double Dividend Stocks put out a bullish report on the Los Angeles-based financial services company highlighting its history of special dividends and its insiders' sizeable ownership of the company's stock.
STOCKS

