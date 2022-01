Several miles of water line are being planned for installation in Scott County thanks to a grant and low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Scott-Morgan-Greene Water Cooperative that serves about 1,000 people across the three counties was granted $200,000 and loaned $1.6 million to expand their water service area. Currently, the co-op has more than 400 miles of total waterline through each of the 3 counties. They also provide emergency backup water service to Winchester, Alsey, and Manchester.

SCOTT COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO