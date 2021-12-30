Health officials partner with UW-Oshkosh to seek 'proactive' solutions to preventing overdose deaths

OSHKOSH – After years of declining rates of fatal overdoses in the United States, overdose deaths shot up last year and look on pace to be higher in 2021, a trend also seen in Winnebago County.

Last year, 37 people died from drug overdoses in Winnebago County, according to the Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review. During one two-week period this November, eight people died of drug overdoses, with initial investigations reporting the synthetic opioid fentanyl was a partial cause in all the deaths, according the county Health Department. Although they have not released the total number of deaths from this year, officials expect the number to be higher.

Seeing those trends across the county, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Police Chief Kurt Leibold, who also works with the Overdose Fatality Review, said while overdoses are not an issue on campus, it would be naïve to think the campus is immune when it's "smack dab in the middle of Oshkosh."

That's partly why UW-Oshkosh partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery and the Winnebago County Health Department to install naloxone rescue boxes in November in the lobbies of all 10 residence halls on the campus.

As overdoses are "skyrocketing" across the country, this proactive move will help the campus community stay safer, Leibold said.

"We want to be prepared to be able to react to something like this if it happens, especially since we’re seeing the trends that fentanyl is causing overdoses," he said.

The Nalox-ZONE boxes, which are right next to automated external defibrillators and Stop the Bleed kits, have two doses of naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, Leibold said. Opioids are synthetic or manufactured drugs that mimic the properties of opiates, which are derived from the poppy plant.

Each box also has a mask to help provide rescue breaths if someone is unconscious as well as information about available addiction resources.

Jennifer Skolaski, who facilitates the Overdose Fatality Review, said having naloxone available as an emergency tool like an AED can help prevent the worst.

"You want to make sure you're creating a safe environment (to) have that opportunity to save someone's life," Skolaski said.

Stephanie Gyldenvand, a community health strategist with the Health Department who also works on the Overdose Fatality Review, said the department has been trying to ramp up its Narcan distribution efforts in the community, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The pandemic has created more stress and uncertainty that could lead to substance abuse, noting that last year, alcohol sales increased in the state, Gyldenvand said.

The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review found last year the community was struggling due to the pandemic, and many people relapsed after years of sobriety as they were looking to cope as the pandemic created stress and insecurity in housing, employment and child care, Gyldenvand said.

Fentanyl also started showing up in many other substances, like cocaine or amphetamines, which meant people may not have known all the drugs they were using. Out of 28 overdose deaths in which fentanyl was a factor, 25 involved at least one other substance.

A recent trend of fentanyl being laced into other drugs like marijuana and prescription pills is another reason why Leibold wanted to bring the naloxone boxes to UW-Oshkosh. Leibold said students occasionally use those drugs, and having naloxone available can help in a worst-case scenario.

"It’s really to have the tools available where our students live and exist in case an incident like that happens," Leibold said.

Although the boxes are stationed on campus, Leibold said he hopes they can be helpful to people not just in the UWO community. The boxes are monitored so when a box is opened and naloxone is taken, the department is notified so someone can refill the box.

Hypothetically, if a student had a family member or knew someone who was a drug addict and they wanted to ensure they had Narcan, the student could take the Narcan to give it to someone else and it would be replenished, Leibold said.

Gyldenvand said having more naloxone available is crucial in the county to help prevent deaths and help people who may be struggling with addiction.

"We want to stop these deaths from happening," Gyldenvand said. "We also want people to be able to get connected to the care and help that they need."

Cindy Burzinski, director of Wisconsin Voices for Recovery, said the Nalox-ZONE program focuses on improving safety and reducing harm.

The program started in 2020 and currently partners with groups in seven counties in the state. As the Nalox-ZONE program continues to grow throughout the state, Burzinski said they hope to get rid of the stigma that allowing access to Narcan is about something wrong happening in the community and only trying to reduce harm, but that it is there to keep the community safe for worst case scenarios.

"We're hoping to grow to get rid of the stigma that (access to Narcan) is about something wrong, but it's for safety just in case something were to happen," Burzinski said.

Leibold stressed having the Nalox-ZONE boxes out in the open is not enabling drug use. And with the increase in deaths across the county — and because some people might not realize fentanyl is laced in a different substance, he wants to make sure that UW-Oshkosh is ready for anything.

"It’s not always misusing drugs that causes overdoses, we just want to be prepared for any type of event that might happen," Leibold said.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.