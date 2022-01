Last night was the Alexis Lafrenière show, and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time with the absence of Artemiy Panarin. It isn’t that farfetched of a take that after watching the game, Lafrenière was the better of the first overall picks playing. A two point night with an opening goal, and a beautiful assist to Barclay Goodrow while being easily the most engaged he has looked. Playing on a line with Goodrow and Ryan Strome has been a spark for this offense. To be honest, even when Panarin comes back, with how good this trio has looked in two games, it’s hard to justify splitting them up.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO