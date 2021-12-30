MMQB Staff Week 17 Picks

The team makes its picks for Chiefs-Bengals, Rams-Ravens, Browns-Steelers and more.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Where has the year gone? While Week 17 is no longer the final week of the regular season, Sunday will mark the first NFL gameday of 2022—and there is still so much to decide about the playoff picture. With Week 18 reserved for divisional matchups, this weekend provides the last batch of matchups across divisions and conferences. Will we see another massive upset in one of those games, as we did last week with Houston's stunning rout over the Chargers? There are certainly some opportunities for other teams already eliminated from playoff contention to play the spoiler.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer , Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich , Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling , Senior Editor

Conor Orr , Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas , Senior Writer

Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.

More NFL Coverage:

• Seven Things to Know After Week 16: Lots of QB Movement Ahead

• The Bengals Are Built for Postseason Success

• How the Patriots Have Pushed the Bills to Get Better

• How Many NFL Coach Jobs Will Come Open Before the Season Ends?

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.