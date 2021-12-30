Mississippi inmate on the run after escaping from work camp, officials say

MISSISSIPPI — Officials in Mississippi are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Officer, state inmate Andrew Emerick escaped through a fence at a state inmate work camp in Ackerman, Miss. on Wednesday.

Emerick was assigned to the work program and was serving time for narcotics violations.

Emerick is approximately 5′10″ tall, has brown eyes, a red beard, and red hair.

Andrew Emerick (PCSO)

He was last seen inside the inmate camp wearing blue pajama bottoms, a white tee, a dark jacket, and orange inmate shoes, officials said.

Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, is currently trying to locate him.

Emerick is from Lafayette County but has been known to frequent the Sardis and Pope area, officials said.

If you see him, please call 911, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 662-563-6230 or your local law enforcement agency.

