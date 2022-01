In the Japanese Virtua Fighter community, there are two titles that SEGA gives away to strong players. They are Tetsujins and Star Players. I’ve talked about the history of the Beat-Tribe Cup series years ago and I also mentioned that SEGA gave the Tetsujin title to six players back in 1995, around the time while VF2 was out. I don’t think I went into detail on what a Star Player is in the VF community and that needs to be explained more. Thanks to the Dem Flaminico Gamer’s Roundtable article featuring the three of the six Tetsujins: BunBunMaru, Ikebukuro Sarah, and Kyasao, we got an idea on what Tetsujins had to do once they were granted the title. I’ll be relying on this article, along with a very old article from Fuudo, as a reference for this blog.

