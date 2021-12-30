ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Police searching for suspect after officer killed, another injured in Illinois shooting

By Glenn Marshall, WGN
 5 days ago

BRADLEY, Ill. — Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was fatally shot and another was injured in Bradley.

The shooting took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hotel sits on the perimeter of Bradley’s Northfield Square Mall, which is right off of I-57.

A male and female officer were both shot while responding to a call coming from the hotel after an altercation unfolded.

They were both transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis confirmed that one of the officers was killed. The officer’s name has not been released.

The Kankakee sheriff’s office released a photo of a potential suspect — a 25-year-old man. He may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 815-698-2315.

Police searching for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport are searching for 14-year-old Mikayla Arata, who was last seen on December 13th. According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, Mikayla may be in the local area or she may travel to Lincoln, Illinois. “Juvenile female that walked off from a house that she was […]
Suspect in deadly Bradley Police shooting appears in court

BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A court appearance led to more details about last week’s shooting that killed an Illinois police officer and critically wounded her partner. Xandria Harris appeared before a Kankakee County judge Monday afternoon. She and Darius Sullivan are accused of killing Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic at a motel last Wednesday. Prosecutors said that […]
14-year-old teen shot on New Years Eve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 14-year-old teen was shot in the vicinity of Walgreens and Aldi on Auburn Street on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Auburn at 5:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The teen victim said he was getting out of a car when […]
‘You know the kids who have the guns,’ Rockford Police Chief appeals to parents after Auburn High School shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following a shooting at Auburn High School Tuesday afternoon that left two teens injured, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd made an impassioned plea to parents of violent youth, to end gun violence in the city. “You all know who the kids are who have the guns, who have access to guns. […]
