WWE

Jim Ross Recalls His Pitch To Vince McMahon To Sign Steve Austin, Decision To Pair Austin With Ted DiBiase

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 5 days ago

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his pitch to Vince McMahon to sign Steve Austin, the decision to pair Austin with Ted DiBiase, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his pitch to Vince McMahon to sign Steve Austin: "I...

411mania.com

Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Challenges Beth Phoenix After WWE Day 1

Ever since her return at WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch has been booked as a heel, which was something she wanted to do. Her feuds with Bianca Belair helped shape her heel character in a good way. It seems she challenged Beth Phoenix after the WWE Hall Of Famer returned at WWE Day 1.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar & Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender’s Match Announced For WWE Raw

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s episode of Raw, plus a Fatal Four-Way to determine the next WWE Title contender. The company has announced that Lesnar will kick off tonight’s show and that Big E., Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley will compete to determine Lesnar’s first opponent as champion.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below. When asked by a fan if he won at...
WWE

