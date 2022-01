The state of Virginia has posted three consecutive months of record revenue as November sportsbook surged to nearly $50m on more than $400m in wagers, stated PlayVirginia. Producing a record month of tax revenue for the state, bettors poured $402.6m in wagers into Virginia’s sportsbooks in November, falling six per cent short of October’s $427.3m but sportsbooks won a record $48.3m, up 60 per cent from $30.2m in revenue generated in October and topping the record $30.9m set in September, according to data released by The Virginia Lottery.

