(Reuters) - It's a good time to be an associate at a major law firm—provided you don’t mind working long hours. A surge in client demand and shortage of lawyers to meet it prompted large U.S. firms to roll out multiple bonuses, boost base salaries, and find creative ways to stand out from the competition. Several legal recruiters and industry experts said they’ve never seen such a fierce war for associate and partner talent, and they expect the red-hot hiring market to carry on well into 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO