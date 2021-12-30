ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Rancho Tehuán / Co.laage + TANAT

By Curated by Agustina Coulleri
ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead Architects: Ombeline de Laage, Diego Rivero Borrell, Juan Pablo Rangel, Federico Aguayo. Text description provided by the architects. The stone marked the starting point. Being on volcanic soil, the mountains are only covered by a light layer of clay that supports the vegetation. The plants are short and seasonal; vibrant...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

House in a Walnut Grove / Konkret studio

Lead Architects: Balogh Csaba, Deigner Ágnes, Sirokai Levente, Sónicz Péter, Tatár-Gönczi Orsolya. Location. The location of the project hides between a walnut grove and an open hayfield. On the front yard of the traditional narrow-but-long plot stands an old farmhouse, which is typical at this area of the settlement. The new house takes place at the back of the former yard and can be reached by an access road. In determining the new building's position, we took into account the possible establishment of a road along with the arable land, so we slightly pulled the mass away from the rear boundary. That had various effects on the design, like the entrance’s position or displacement and size of the openings. This composition creates a harmonious atmosphere around the house, while the mass fits well the shady environment covered with walnut trees.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

PR House / Triangular

Manufacturers: Acerline, Arauco, Grasstech, Leaf Panel. Text description provided by the architects. The initial challenge of the project was to locate the house in an area with a steep slope (40% - 50%) to capture the only panoramic view that the site offers towards Colico Lake. An strategy of a series of concrete retaining wall was chosen to shape terraces at different levels following the site slope for intervening as little as possible the terrain and its native vegetation.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Sparkasse Bremen / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Text description provided by the architects. DMAA’s design for the new headquarters of Sparkasse Bremen emerged from an invited competition for the development of a site, which is close to Bremen University – at the junction between Universitätsallee and the motorway access road – and offered few clues to designers regarding the shaping of the urban context and the building morphology. The seemingly reserved, standalone building volume defines the location through the inviting gesture of its transparent base, which opens to its surroundings on three sides in the form of full-height glazing.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Mompilher Houses / Ana Coelho Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. Intervention in a set of two 19th century buildings, located in the heart of downtown Porto, creating eleven housing units and keeping two commerce/restaurant units at ground floor level, also taking advantage of the gardened patio at the back. The complexity of the project...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico Architects
ArchDaily

La Toscalera House / Alejandro Beautell

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in El Toscal, a forgotten neighborhood of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, declared a historic site but without a special urban plan. The project is about the rehabilitation of a house from 1912 that was in a state of ruin. The proposed rehabilitation is not intended to maintain an immutable image of the historic city, but a controlled modification that allows evolution without erasing the essence of the place. Considering the environmental values of the building, constituted by its volumetry, facade, and materiality; and from the reinterpretation of traditional architectures, the house has been projected with a house-patio scheme.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

ORIZZONT Apartments / RVdM Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. ORIZZONT BUILDING - Aveiro Until recently the city of Aveiro was turned back to the water landscape. The salt pans and the Ria de Aveiro were understood, especially until the 1980s, as spaces that were affected by industrial production. For the production of salt, the collection of ‘moliço’ and the careless use of its channels as wastewater conductors of the region's industry. Everything has changed, however, for the better. The building is now positioned in a privileged location facing the Ria, on the western edge of the city.
HOUSING
ArchDaily

House on the Edge / Taller Diez 05

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the junction of the Sierra de San Andrés, Veracruz and a few meters from the shore of the sea in the Gulf of Mexico, the house on the edge seeks to prioritize the views and the environment as an initial design phase, opening towards the natural landscape, within a living space of 140 m2.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Pinggu Village B&B “Living by the Mountain” / DAGA Architects

Pinggu Village B&B “Living by the Mountain” / DAGA Architects. Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the village of Qianjishan, Liujiadian Town, at the foot of Yaji Mountain, which is a famous Taoist cultural sanctuary in the Beijing Pinggu District. The site is ideally located, surrounded by mountains and rivers, and from the entrance, you can clearly see the northeastern Taoist temple, the Bixia Yuanjun Temple on Yaji Mountain, a famous Taoist temple in eastern Beijing. Every April, when the peach blossoms are in full bloom in Pinggu, the Yaji Mountain attracts many nature lovers who come to immerse themselves in this peach forest scene.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
ArchDaily

Installation of Micro Greenhouses / Iván Bravo Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. The series of micro-greenhouses is located at the meeting point between the countryside and the city, the furniture, and the building, production and contemplation. Between a miniature of the main production system that sustains the nutrition of the human race and a habitable enlargement of the vegetable container as a piece of design. By confronting the encounter between these two realities in an urban setting, the need to insert the vegetal world into the domestic space is manifested, going beyond the ornamental purpose or the ephemeral productive simulations.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

1300 Recycling Pavilion / Hyunje Joo

Text description provided by the architects. The temporary Pavilion is in dae-gu, south Korea. Often, pavilions are created with recycled and repurposed materials. What if the materials with which we surround ourselves asked us to be more conscientious about how we use them?. The project is about providing a new...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Wood Pavilion / LIN Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Are there any new architectural space prototypes that can be discussed? This is the starting point of this experimental project. This space experiment is located near the river in the tourist area of Jiangxin Island in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province. In this project, architects give up the consideration of functional elements and start to look for keywords that can define spatial elements in the environment.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Vavilova Apartment / Le Atelier

Apartment Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament. Text description provided by the architects. An apartment in the south of Moscow is located in a new house among the buildings of the mid-20th century. Initially, we were faced with the task of making an apartment for two very noisy and active children and a married couple who spend a lot of time outside Russia. It was important for them to give the main space with a long corner window to the maximally open living room, where everyone will spend a lot of time together, as well as cook and watch a movie on a large projection screen. Customers came to us realizing that over the years of work we have formed our own language, which includes elements of amateur architecture, the beauty of randomness, and works with inexpensive materials, which we love to find new applications and see new readings of their meanings.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Villa BA / gosseye + verbeke

Text description provided by the architects. Villa BA is a brutalist bungalow situated in a leafy neighborhood on the outskirts of Bruges. The house fronts onto a smaller forest road with limited traffic, but a lot of hikers. To avoid direct view, the starting point of the design was an enclosed outdoor space that acts as a buffer between public and private. In this way, the house gets actually ‘two’ facades that play with open and closed. What is open in the first one is closed in the second. This zigzag provides the necessary buffer without losing contact with the front garden/street and makes the house still approachable.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

15 House / AM-arqstudio

Manufacturers: EQUITONE, Lunawood, Banema, Cimentart, Divitek Arch & Design Brands, Egger, Profiltek, Sapa. Text description provided by the architects. Every project starts with a client, a place, and a program. This one began with a couple, a conversation, and a model made with the objects that were on the table. At that moment, there was the recognition that the shape that the customers had in mind, even without even knowing it, had been reached.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House Ochenta y seis centímetros / Pachon-Paredes

Time. HOUSE No.1 is the transformation, refurbishment, and adaptation of the interior, exterior, and in-between spaces of a dark and compartmentalized 1978 house. The new configuration responds to the needs of its users, who were looking for a space to live, work, play sports, and enjoy both as a family and individually. In the proposal, neutral spaces are used to adapt to genealogical changes and their spatial consequences. The house fits a rectangle of 16m x 9m, which is distorted by patios, terraces, and balconies. Each level is divided longitudinally into two bays of 3.5m and 5.5m, with a difference in height of 86cm. The goal is to transform a highly compartmentalized and dark space into an open and light-filled space, where the staircase, which was a spatial and lighting obstacle, becomes an essential heterogeneous space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Ankers Hage Housing / Solli arkitekter

Lead Architects: Lars Borgen, Ørnulf Haugsrud, Arne Finn Solli, Nina Engebakken Duesund. Text description provided by the architects. Anker Hage is a small housing project in the center of the city of Drammen, Norway. The project´s design is inspired by the historical structure of the property. The buildings surround a beautiful and lush garden. The garden has been one of the cornerstones of the design, as the old garden is a historical feature on the site. The old garden inspired the layout and plants of the new garden. However, the new garden has got clearer features and is more accessible than the old garden.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

FROD Apartment / mome.estudio

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, JUNG, FARO Barcelona, Adobe, Hudson Reed. Text description provided by the architects. FROD gives the name to the refurbishment of a flat in the centre of Madrid. The project faced two great challenges: to redirect the light so that it would invade the entire apartment and to bring back its original character.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Claroty Office / Switchup

Manufacturers: Tollman’s, Collectie, Floralis, Innovate Israel, Pick-Up Text description provided by the architects. Claroty is the leading industrial cybersecurity platform. Claroty's comprehensive platform empowers you to identify, manage, and protect your OT, IoT, and IIoT assets—regardless of where you are on your industrial cybersecurity journey. Switchup sought to design an office space for Claroty that provides a high level of function for a fast-moving business while also looking visually interesting at every turn. The design features a number of unique, interesting textures and bold colors to help liven up the traditional working environment.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

ARTi Architect Office / ARTi Architect

Manufacturers: Thaistoneshop, Wiboon Sintanavevong, Yongyuansawmill. "Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you." -- Frank Lloyd Wright The iconic quote from one of the most famous architect from 20th Century which represents the quality and essence of nature. As an architect student, I acknowledge Wright as one of my teacher.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Freedom House / Chơn architecture

Text description provided by the architects. We always find it interesting to make commemorative photos that capture the life of the building after a few years of being put into use, when the space has fully expressed human life in every breath. Contemporary tropical architecture - A house is an...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy