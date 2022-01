Cornelius Kersten will become the first long-track speed-skater to represent Great Britain at the Winter Olympics for 30 years in Beijing next month.The 27-year-old secured his place after a strong qualification season which included a ninth-place finish at a World Cup event in Norway in November.The last long-track speed-skater to represent Team GB was Paisley’s Craig McNicoll, who competed over two distances at the Albertville Games in 1992.Kersten said: “It feels like a childhood dream come true. I remember growing up watching the Games, and to be confirmed as part of the team was a weight falling off my shoulders,...

