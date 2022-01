Remember when you were a teenager and could sleep for 12 hours?. Man, I sure do. I delivered pizza until 1 a.m. or so in high school, and by the time we got everything cleaned up and the shop closed, I would get home on the weekends at nearly 2 a.m. That meant I would get up the next day at 2 p.m. – or as late as 4 p.m.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO