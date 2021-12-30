ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Car chase involving deputies ends with crash

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rSsI_0dZ0JkzP00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car chase involving deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office ended with a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, deputies attempted a traffic stop neat New Easley Highway and Sentell Road. The suspect vehicle did not stop for deputies and a brief vehicle chase started.  The suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle ending the chase.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody and sustained minor injuries, officials said. The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect vehicle also sustained minor injuries. The suspect and victim were both transferred to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy