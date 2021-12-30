Save 89% on Synthwave Drums V2 instrument plugin by Beatskillz

Today’s producer looking to create ‘acoustic’ drum tracks entirely in the box is truly spoilt for choice when it comes to sound sources, with countless impressive sampled-based instruments vying for their attention and cash. In this round-up, we’ll look at what we consider to be five of the very best options on the market, across a range of price points and complexity levels. Our selection criteria saw us focusing on the quality of each contender’s sample bank and included MIDI grooves, tweakability of individual drums and cymbals, mixing and processing features, and e-drum playability. The last is only of direct relevance to actual drummers, of course, but also reflects the overall depth of multisampling involved.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO