Save 89% on Synthwave Drums V2 instrument plugin by Beatskillz

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVST Buzz has launched a sale on BeatSkillz’ Synthwave Drums V2, a virtual instrument featuring a collection of vintage 80s drum machine sounds. “Synthwave Drums V2” covers styles from...

Make 2022 your most musical year yet, with up to 63% savings on Native Instruments' Evolution Series plugins

If there’s anything better than a killer piece of new music software, it’s software that can help transport you to another world. Native Instruments’ extensive Evolution Series libraries do just that - capturing and encapsulating the raw magic and tone of traditional instruments from all over the world, and delivering it straight into your tonal arsenal. As if that didn’t sound good enough, from now until January 10th you can save up to 63% on Evolution Series plugin bundles at Native Instruments.
Sick Noise Instruments releases NoizeClick free kick drum synthesizer

Sick Noise Instruments has announced the release of a new virtual kick drum synthesizer for Windows. NoizeClick is designed let you to make your own electronic kicks quickly and with ease. Don’t waste time looking for kick samples when you can make your own kick easily and quickly. It made...
Instruments

Karanyi Sounds Holiday Deals: Save up to 60% on best selling instruments. Karanyi Sounds has announced the launch of a Holiday Sale, offering discounts of up to 60% on its Kontakt sample libraries, instrument plugins and bundles for the next few days. The following popular Kontakt instruments are priced only...
Save 35% on bundle of Audiomodern’s Playbeat 3 and Riffer MIDI plugins

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Audiomodern Playbeat 3 + Riffer Bundle, offering 35% off on the collection of creative MIDI plugins for a limited time. Playbeat 3 lets you create infinite variations of the grooves while maintaining a sense of creativity, inspiration, and momentum. No two patterns will ever be the same.
Save up to 50% OFF Loopcloud DRUM & PLAY plugins & bundles

Plugin Boutique has announced a “12 Days of Christmas” sale on Loopcloud DRUM & PLAY, offering up to 50% off on the virtual instruments and sound pack bundles. Whether you create kits from scratch or intricately edit loops, Loopcloud DRUM will enhance the way you work with beats. Loopcloud PLAY gives you access to an endless gallery of top-quality sounds from global genres and industry experts, packaged in a focused and easy-to-use interface.
Past To Future releases Nirvana Power Chords Strummer for Kontakt

Past To Future has returned with a new sample library for Kontakt that allows you to play power chords with a single finger on your keyboard. These Amped POWER CHORDS are so easy to use (and absolutely foolproof). You need only one finger, a keyboard, and NO guitar! You can play power chords with this wonderful E-GUITAR: Jag-Stang RW Sonic Blue.
PiMax loudness maximizer and multiband enhancer effect plugin

Arboreal Audio has launched a new loudness maximizer and multiband enhancer effect plugin for Windows and Mac. PiMax provides you with versatile and customizable saturation algorithms to dial in just the sound you need, from subtle saturation to sonic destruction. PiMax is your new go-to enhancement plugin for any type...
Serenity SE pads instrument plugin on sale for $8 USD

ADSR Sounds is offering a 33% discount on Quiet Music’s Serenity SE virtual instrument featuring a collection of multi-sampled pads. Serenity SE contains 28 high-quality multi-sampled pads, each preset has been created from 3 or 4 different sources, both analog and virtual and processed with the highest quality effects. As in the minor version, you have 6 field recordings to create your perfect relaxing passage, each sound has an assignable output to process the sounds separately in your DAW.
Alonso Sound launches Sylenth1 Old Skool Synths Vol. 1 soundset

Alonso Sound has announced the release of its new soundset Sylenth1 Old Skool Synths Vol. 1, a collection of 100 presets that captures the sound of 90s Rave, Breaks, Trance and Techno. You’ll find a large and diverse selection of vintage synth leads – all easily customizable to fit into...
Healing meditation VST instrument by Quiet Music on sale for $8 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a sale on Quiet Music’s Healing virtual instrument for Windows and Mac, offering a 33% discount for a limited time. Healing has been created from original 24 bit / 96khz recordings of 2 Tibetan Bowls / Singing Bowls, 1 Rainstick and 1 Tibetan tingsha. The instrument consists of 8 pads with the sound of a large and a medium bowl, struck with various intensities and 2 central pads with the sound of the Rainstick and the Tibetan tingsha, both central pads have several samples stacked in round robin mode.
Dessert Audio releases Optimus free sample pack

Dessert Audio celebrates the new year with a free sample pack by by Hybert Phillips. You are expected juicy and brutal bass lines. Tight drum loops, synths and fx. All this and much more are packed in a free sample pack, as a New Year’s gift. The Optimus pack...
The best free VST drum plugins 2021: drum machines, samplers and grooveboxes for all your beatmaking needs

BEST OF 2021: With the exception of ambient or orchestral genres, drums provide the backbone of basically all modern music. If you make music for clubs, good drums are essential - they’re what makes you want to dance - whereas in rock and pop they provide drive and dynamics. Capturing the right sound and rhythm is key to creating the feel of your track, so for most computer-based musicians a good drum plugin is a must-have.
Super VHS 1980s Lofi plugin by Baby Audio on sale for $29 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Baby Audio’s effect plugin Super VHS, a creative multi-fx plugin that aims to let you feel the lofi magic of the VHS era. Super VHS features 6 unique one-knob effects: Static (noise), Heat (analog tape), Shape (samplerate reduction), Magic (dark & deep widening), Drift (pitch fluctuation LFO), and Wash (‘Bad hall’ reverb).
Vocal Moods Trip Hop Vocals sample pack by Aim Audio

Loopmasters has released Aim Audio’s new sample pack Vocal Moods Trip Hop Vocals, containing an inspired collection of stunning female vocals straight out of the UK. This sample collection of vocals touches the heart, adding a beautiful rich depth to any mood inspiring production – you can feel the pull of emotion in her performance in all 50 vocal loops – each loop also comes with six effect versions from old school vocoders to the more modern-day autotune fx styles expanding the uniqueness and potential to diversify the tonality and feel in a wide range of genres that could include edm, jungle, dub, hiphop and more.
Digital Pro Sounds offers Prophecy sample pack for FREE (limited time)

Digital Pro Sounds has announced a Christmas Sale with up to 75% off. During the promotion you can also download the Prophecy drum kit for free (regular price $40 USD). Prophecy has been created in a way to really take the front stage of your beats and compositions, from crispy weighted kick and snare samples all the way to atmospheric effects that set of those goosebumps. Every sound has been mixed and processed to cleanly cut through the mix in a luxurious and effortless manner.
Save 33% on MagicDrum steel tongue drum plugin by Quiet Music

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the MagicDrum multi-sampled steel tongue drum instrument by Quiet Music. MagicDrum contains different multisampled scales originally recorded at 24 bit 96khz and later converted to Wav 24 bit 48khz. This instrument has been specially designed to create Ambient music, Relaxing music, Meditation music, or background music.
The 7 Best Acoustic Drum Kit Plugins You Can Use On Your Tracks

Today’s producer looking to create ‘acoustic’ drum tracks entirely in the box is truly spoilt for choice when it comes to sound sources, with countless impressive sampled-based instruments vying for their attention and cash. In this round-up, we’ll look at what we consider to be five of the very best options on the market, across a range of price points and complexity levels. Our selection criteria saw us focusing on the quality of each contender’s sample bank and included MIDI grooves, tweakability of individual drums and cymbals, mixing and processing features, and e-drum playability. The last is only of direct relevance to actual drummers, of course, but also reflects the overall depth of multisampling involved.
Famous Audio Swarm: 60 presets for Massive X synthesizer

Loopmasters has launched a new Massive X soundset from the Famous Audio label. Swarm features 60 presets that aim to unlock your creative potential and give you instant inspiration for unique sounds and fresh ideas. All the sounds use the Macro Control Knobs and are ready-assigned to get tweaking straight...
W.A. Production 2021 Mega Pack: 15 best-selling packs for $30 USD

W.A. Production has launched a value collection featuring some of its best-selling titles of the year at a 90% discount: 2021 Mega Pack. The 2021 Mega Pack from W. A. Production is a bundle of 15 of our best-selling sample packs from the year, ranging in a variety of genres and styles. These packs contain a massive selection of One-Shots, Loops, Presets, MIDI, Construction Kits, DAW Templates, and more, all for an incredible price. Take advantage of this fantastic deal today and supercharge your production game!
