ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Anderson pleads for England to focus on red-ball cricket after Ashes debacle

By Ali Martin in Melbourne
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IU2E0_0dZ0JdoK00

Jimmy Anderson wants English cricket to row back on its aggressive push towards the white-ball formats in recent years and has insisted it is now down to the senior players to lift a Test squad that is currently flat after its Ashes humbling.

A trip that began with Anderson believing his final tour of Australia might replace the memories of the 4-0 loss in 2017-18 has moved into a zombified state, with England 3-0 down and the two remaining Tests in Sydney and Hobart now a case of playing for pride and World Test Championship points.

Related: Cricket Australia scrambling to keep Ashes on track amid Covid outbreak

Chris Silverwood, a head coach few expect to remain in place after an error-strewn tour, will miss the first of these while isolating after a positive Covid case among his family. Three members of his support staff – Jon Lewis (seam bowling), Jeetan Patel (spin) and Darren Veness (fitness) – also have the virus.

As well as leading to a lack of slingers in the nets, an outbreak that has also resulted in three family members being infected represents the latest headache for a side that trail 3-0. That has caused an eruption of opinions about English cricket’s priorities.

Speaking at training on Thursday, Anderson initially stressed the need for minds inside the camp not to dwell on the broader issues with two Tests remaining, only for the 39-year-old to then decide he wanted to get something off his chest.

“What I will say is, I think that there has been a big push with white ball cricket since the 2015 World Cup,” Anderson said. “So I just would like to think that maybe [a better] balance between red- and white-ball cricket is there, going forward. At the minute, it’s tipped slightly towards white-ball. And it has been for the last few years.

“If you look at our performances in Test cricket over the last few years, they’ve been pretty inconsistent. So, from that point of view we can hopefully just redress that balance a little bit.”

Asked if the standard of County Championship cricket has dropped during his 20-year professional career, Anderson replied: “There’s a bit more cricket now, I guess. There are more competitions to think about. I think that the one thing for me is that potentially the wickets aren’t as good as they used to be. You see a lot more result pitches now in county cricket. So perhaps, with the bigger picture, that’s something we can think about in the future.”

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

One would hope the words of England’s record Test wicket-taker – now up to 639 victims after an immaculate four for 33 at the MCG that proved in vain – might resonate higher up at the England and Wales Cricket Board. So, too, those of captain Joe Root who called for a “reset” in red-ball cricket in the wake of defeat.

However, the governing body’s leadership is currently in flux, with headhunters having been dispatched to fill the currently vacant role of chair and a chief executive in Tom Harrison who presided over the past five years and may well leave after the end of the financial year when a £2.1m bonus pot matures and is split by senior executives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMsmr_0dZ0JdoK00
Jimmy Anderson in action during the third Ashes Test. Photograph: Dave Hewison/Speed Media/Shutterstock

Next summer’s domestic schedule is currently being devised and a third round of the County Championship may move into the middle of summer after last season’s shemozzle. But with the Hundred in place, and no competition in men’s cricket having made way, first-class cricket will still largely get second-class treatment.

Fresh leadership at the top cannot come quickly enough, although Root is likely to remain as captain of the Test team for the time being due to scant alternatives. “Everyone thinks so highly of him,” Anderson said. “Not just as a bloke but as a cricketer, and as a captain. So yes, hopefully he will continue.

Related: Justin Langer can go out on a high or risk return to Flatmate Syndrome

“We’re aware we’ve got so much good support around the world, people getting up in the middle of the night to watch and we’re gutted we’re not performing for those people and giving them what they want to see.”

Asked about the motivation now, Anderson added: “The lads are pretty flat at the minute if I’m being brutally honest. It can be difficult, especially for guys experiencing the Ashes for the first time. That’s where the more senior players come in. We have to rally round, make sure everyone is in a good place and a good headspace to compete.

“I know I said it last time but I would be extremely surprised if I was here in four years’ time. Obviously I didn’t want [the 4-0 defeat in 2017-18] to be my last memory of Australia, so I came back here and this is going to be it. We’ve just not been at the races. We’ve now got two games to do something about that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeetan Patel
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Mcg
Person
Justin Langer
The Independent

Andy Murray roasts Liam Broady over Emma Raducanu comment

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.Murray hit...
SPORTS
The Guardian

I felt so alone and rejected – until my prison cellmate taught me about belonging

It was June 1981 and I was 18. I stood in the dock at Camberwell Green magistrates court in south London. I was just about to receive my sentence for my role in the Brixton uprising of that April, after being arrested for assaulting a police officer. Ignoring the summary of my case, I stared into the public gallery. Relatives of the other six accused sat there in quiet, hopeful silence. I imagined they were mums, dads, aunts, uncles, siblings and grandparents. But not one belonged to me.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#England#Cricket Australia#First Class Cricket#English
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Quitting is just half the story: the truth behind the ‘Great Resignation’

2021 was the year of the “Great Resignation” – a year when workers quit their jobs at historic rates. According to some, the trend was driven by an economic and psychological shift as employers struggled – and often failed – to tempt anxious staff to return to industries that have too often treated workers as dispensable. The truth is more complicated.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world, Brighton boss Graham Potter claims

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham PotterSanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton. “He can play in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

103K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy