ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Logan Paul claims ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather still hasn’t paid him for boxing match

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IFN6_0dZ0JUof00

Logan Paul has labelled Floyd Mayweather a “weasel” and accuses the former champion of not paying him for their exhibition bout which took place in June.

The fight was a huge success with reports suggesting they made $50 million from a million pay per view buys. YouTuber Paul was guaranteed $250,000 plus 10 per cent of the pay per view money which, if reports are accurate, comes out at $5million.

Undefeated Mayweather is said to have been guaranteed $10m plus 50 per cent of the pay per view sales which equates to $25m. However, Paul posted to Instagram accusing Mayweather of not paying him for the bout that took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Pay me my Money u f*****g corny weasel of a human @floydmayweather,” Paul wrote on his Instagram stories.

The fight was the second exhibition bout Mayweather has taken part in since he retired from boxing in 2017. He fought Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 before stepping back from fighting.

He was heavily criticised by some in the boxing community for fighting Paul who has never won a fight. But he defended his decision, telling the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast: “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million.

“I can eventually probably make $50million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures $100million or more.

“Everybody thinks that ‘retired’ means at home with your feet up and picking up weight.”

Mayweather doesn’t have another fight lined up but Paul has teased an announcement with fellow YouTuber KSI. Some fans believe it will be another fight between the pair who have already fought twice. The first fight ended in a draw with the second seeing KSI win.

The announcement is being made on 4 January on Instagram.

Comments / 2

Related
dexerto.com

Island Boys respond to backlash after storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast

Influencers the Island Boys have responded to people calling them out for storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast after a confrontation with co-host George Janko. The Island Boys are twins who have garnered a huge amount of attention on social media throughout 2021. They are known for a video that blew up when they freestyled a song together in a swimming pool, and they even went on to make the viral clip into an actual music video.
CELEBRITIES
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Runs Into A Boxing Legend

It isn’t everyday that two undefeated boxing legends who retired with a perfect ‘0’ run into one another. Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe had perhaps two of the best wills to win in the modern boxing era. Two big stars in boxing. Different fight styles but two...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tenshin Nasukawa
Person
Logan Paul
Highsnobiety

Logan Paul Paid $3.5m for Fake Pokémon Cards, Experts Say

The Paul family just can't catch a break. First, Jake Paul is accused of flexing a fake Richard Mille watch, now his older brother, Logan, is being roundly mocked for seemingly getting ripped off on a multi-million Pokémon card sale. In case you haven't heard, Pokémon TCG (Trading Card...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather in talks to fight YouTube star in exhibition event

Floyd Mayweather says he is in talks with YouTuber Money Kicks to fight him in an exhibition event.Mayweather turned heads when he decided to take on Logan Paul in a fight last June but the bout made him a reported $2million. The undefeated fighter has now spoken about a potential fight which could take place as early as February.He said: “I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don’t really know. He is from [Dubai]. It is going to be great. It will be a very special crowd. Not too many people. So, if you get the chance to...
TV & VIDEOS
fightsports.tv

Anthony Joshua Thanks Floyd Mayweather For Helping With Training

Anthony Joshua’s Instagram story sent social media into frenzy when boxing fans spotted Floyd “Money” Mayweather keeping an eye on the British heavyweight star. The retired 50-0 legend could be seen watching Joshua during a training session. The heavyweight was all praise for Mayweather, who apparently helped him during the session as he prepares to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Weasel#Combat#Disruptive Entrepreneur#Ksi
hotnewhiphop.com

AJ McKee Says He Wants To Fight Floyd Mayweather Or Conor McGregor

AJ McKee, the current Bellator Featherweight Champion, says he wants to challenge either Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather. McKee explained why he wants to test himself against the best in an interview with TMZ at the recent Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight in Tampa. "I wanna test my skills against some...
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Logan Paul's $3.5 Million Box of Pokemon Cards Could Be Fake

Prominent members of the Pokemon trading card collecting community have expressed major reservations about Logan Paul's record-setting Pokemon card haul, noting that the rare box of cards seems to be fake. Last month, YouTube personality Logan Paul announced that he had purchased a sealed case of first edition Base Set Pokemon cards for a whopping $3.5 million. The case supposedly contained six sealed booster boxes and was touted as the most expensive purchase of Pokemon cards ever. However, many notable Pokemon card collectors quickly pointed out a number of inconsistencies involving the history of the box, along with discrepancies with the box itself, leading to some doubt as to the case was actually legitimate. The Pokemon TCG site PokeBeach compiled much of the evidence in an article yesterday evening, which all indicates that Paul was the victim of a scam.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather announces he’ll box on helipad at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai, likely against a YouTuber

Floyd Mayweather will be returning to the boxing ring once again. Mayweather recently teased an announcement in Dubai which many thought was an exhibition bout. Now, he’s confirmed such announcing he will be returning on February 20, but the location is a unique one as the fight will take place on a helipad at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Next Bout Date Confirmed For 2022

The Floyd Mayweather exhibition tour rolls on. Where there is money ‘Money’ Mayweather will strike. As for professional boxing matches, it seems most of the boxing will be international again this year. Good to see at least Khan vs Brook will go ahead in February. After the recent...
COMBAT SPORTS
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Shares A Statement About His Divorce From Molly Qerim: “After Being Separated For Almost A Year, Molly And I Have Officially Decided To Go Our Separate Ways."

Jalen Rose broke his silence after filing for divorce from Molly Qerim. The former NBA player-turned-analyst married the ESPN talent in 2018, but their relationship hasn't gone as planned, prompting them to go in separate ways. Back in April, Rose filed for divorce, per TMZ Sports. They stated that the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

415K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy