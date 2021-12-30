ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrari ‘not happy’ with end to 2021 F1 season

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto isn’t “happy” with how the 2021 Formula 1 season ended.

The team finished third in the constructors title behind Red Bull and Mercedes seeing them bounce back from their worst finish in 40 years in 2020 . Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both impressed throughout the latest campaign.

However, Binotto isn’t happy about their season finish or Max Verstappen’s partying after he won his first world championship and helped Red Bull finish second in the constructors.

“We can’t say we’re happy, and we’re not happy to see other people partying,” Binotto told Sky Italia . “At Ferrari, getting back on top is our responsibility.

“For Ferrari, winning should always be the goal.”

Ferrari have been struggling in the F1 and they haven’t won a race since 2019 when Sebastian Vettel claimed the Singapore Grand Prix. In addition, they haven’t won a world title since Kimi Raikkonen was victorious in 2007 and the constructors title hasn’t been theirs since 2008.

Binotto added the team’s climb back to the top is going to take time and patience.

“These two years have taught us the fatigue of not being able to compete for the best positions, and patience. After all, we can’t say we are satisfied, and we are not happy to see others celebrating.

“So I say fatigue, patience and when it’s important, to improve in order to reach these goals and objectives of ours.”

The Independent

Mick Schumacher posts emotional message to father Michael on F1 legend’s 53rd birthday

Mick Schumacher paid tribute to his legendary father Michael on his 53rd birthday with a personal message and a picture of the pair.Schumacher, who has been appointed as Ferrari’s reserve driver, with the Italian team eager to one day see the young German follow in the footsteps of the F1 legend.A seven-time world champion, with his tally level with Lewis Hamilton, Schumacher won five of those titles with the Scuderia.And on his birthday, 3 January, his son Mick took to Instagram with a touching message.“Happy Birthday, Dad,” the 22-year-old wrote, adding a heart emoji plus the picture of Michael...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ignoring FIA as Max Verstappen warned over ban

The FIA’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealed that Lewis Hamilton has yet to respond to messages from the sport’s governing body after such a controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton has attended public events to receive his knighthood and bid farewell to now-former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, but he has remained tight-lipped over the divisive finish to the championship, with some suggesting the seven-time world champion could even be considering walking away from the sport. Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson became the latest figure to criticise how the final lap unfolded at the Abu...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 title defeat left Nico Rosberg in ‘incredible pain’

Nico Rosberg has admitted he felt “incredible pain” while watching his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton lose the Formula 1 title this season.Hamilton entered the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the final race of the year – level on points with title rival Max Verstappen, and the Briton led much of the race to seemingly set up a victory and title win.However, the emergence of a safety car late in the race led the FIA to effectively allow a final-lap shootout between Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the Dutch-Belgian taking the win to claim his first F1 title.Rosberg...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton’s true feelings to messages from Ben Sulayem

The 2021 formula 1 season saw Chaos, drama, controversies and comebacks the formula for a blockbuster movie where the underdog, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, defeated the reigning champion Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton in the last lap of season finisher in Abu Dhabi. The decision by race director Michael Masi...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes feelings on Red Bull after ‘brutal’ F1 finale

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff insists he has no “bad words” for rivals Red Bull following Max Verstappen’s controversial Formula One world championship victory over Lewis Hamilton. Wolff’s rivalry with Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner heated up over the closing stages of the season as Verstappen and Hamilton battled for the world title. And emotions spilled over in the aftermath of the dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Verstappen beat Hamilton to the championship on the final lap of the season after benefitting from some controversial decisions from race director Michael Masi. Wolff blasted Masi’s “unacceptable” decision to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton was 'lucky' in F1 title race, Honda chief claims

Lewis Hamilton was “lucky” on several occasions during the Formula One season and was fortunate to take the title race to the final Grand Prix of the year, it has been suggested. Hamilton lost out on a record-breaking eighth world championship when he was passed by title rival Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver had won three races in a row to head into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit level on points with Verstappen and was leading until a late crash from Nicolas Latifi triggered a safety...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

The 22 new cars we’re most excited about in 2022

The final petrol-powered Lotus launches this year – but it promises to send pistons out with, well, a bang. The Emira is a supercar lookalike for sports car money, and is off to a flier by being so much prettier than Porsche’s ageing Cayman. Then there are the powertrain choices: first up a supercharged V6 manual, to be followed by an AMG-spec four-cylinder turbo.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Watch the rarest Ferrari in the world get washed and detailed

Ammo NYC founder Larry Kosilla is a car-detailing evangelist, producing YouTube videos to show the ins and outs of detailing. Shot earlier in 2021, this video shows the one-off Glickenhaus Ferrari P4/5 getting some TLC in Kosilla's shop. As a refresher, the P4/5 was commissioned by wealthy car enthusiast Jim...
CARS
The Independent

Max Verstappen reveals Sergio Perez’s new nickname after Abu Dhabi heroics

New Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed he has given teammate Sergio Perez a new nickname following his superb performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.In the final race of the season, Perez brilliantly fended off Lewis Hamilton for long enough to bring the Dutchman back into contention.Verstappen then went on to pass Hamilton in an incredibly dramatic final lap to claim his first world title in F1.And while Perez has gone by the name ‘Checo’ during his career, Verstappen insists he now has a new title for his Red Bull partner.Speaking in a video reflecting on a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen facing race ban if F1 incidents continue in 2022

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen faces the possibility of a one-race ban during the 2022 season - if he continues to add penalty points to his racing license. Verstappen accumulated seven penalty points over the closing stages of the dramatic 2021 campaign, which saw the Dutchman battle with Lewis Hamilton for the world title. it is against FIA regulations for drivers to pick up more than 12 points across a 12-month period, meaning that Verstappen will have to be careful over the opening months of the new season. Verstappen was handed penalty points following incidents in Italy, Russia,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1 risks turning into WWE, former driver warns

Former driver Stefan Johansson fears Formula 1 is “getting into a very dangerous territory” and risks turning itself into motorsport’s equivalent of WWE. The dramatic and highly controversial end to the 2021 season, where race director Michael Masi appeared to ignore regulations to set up a spectacular final lap finish between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, has left the sport divided with many feeling the Briton was unfairly robbed of a record-breaking eighth world championship. Johansson, who raced for both Ferrari and McLaren during an 11-year F1 career, is one of those who is concerned the sport sacrificed competitive...
WWE
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton not responding to messages from new FIA president following F1 title controversy

The FIA’s new president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has revealed that Lewis Hamilton has not yet responded to his messages after the highly controversial finale to the 2021 season. Hamilton has made two public appearances – to receive his knighthood and say goodbye to Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes’ training base – but has otherwise remained tight-lipped since he was pipped by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Since the season ended, Ben Sulayem has replaced Jean Todt as the governing body’s president and said he had attempted to contact the seven-time world champion but was...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen already better than Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull chief claims

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen has already proven himself to be a more accomplished driver than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.Vettel, 34, won consecutive drivers’ titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013 before leaving for Ferrari in 2015.Verstappen, 24, joined Red Bull in 2016 and swiftly broke Vettel’s record as the youngest driver to ever win an F1 Grand Prix, claiming victory in Spain at the age of just 18 years and 228 days.Then last month he clinched his first world championship with a dramatic victory in Abu Dhabi, passing Lewis Hamilton on the final lap...
MOTORSPORTS
