Ferrari ‘not happy’ with end to 2021 F1 season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto isn’t “happy” with how the 2021 Formula 1 season ended.

The team finished third in the constructors title behind Red Bull and Mercedes seeing them bounce back from their worst finish in 40 years in 2020 . Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both impressed throughout the latest campaign.

However, Binotto isn’t happy about their season finish or Max Verstappen’s partying after he won his first world championship and helped Red Bull finish second in the constructors.

“We can’t say we’re happy, and we’re not happy to see other people partying,” Binotto told Sky Italia . “At Ferrari, getting back on top is our responsibility.

“For Ferrari, winning should always be the goal.”

Ferrari have been struggling in the F1 and they haven’t won a race since 2019 when Sebastian Vettel claimed the Singapore Grand Prix. In addition, they haven’t won a world title since Kimi Raikkonen was victorious in 2007 and the constructors title hasn’t been theirs since 2008.

Binotto added the team’s climb back to the top is going to take time and patience.

“These two years have taught us the fatigue of not being able to compete for the best positions, and patience. After all, we can’t say we are satisfied, and we are not happy to see others celebrating.

“So I say fatigue, patience and when it’s important, to improve in order to reach these goals and objectives of ours.”