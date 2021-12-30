Palm Beach Life: A lifetime built tile by tile

A century ago, Addison Mizner’s eclectic Spanish Mediterranean architecture set the style for the town of Palm Beach.

His legacy has been respectfully carried on by a host of architects, builders and designers, including Marion Sims Wyeth and Joseph Urban, who restored his original buildings, added to them and reinvented his original concepts.

One former owner of one Mizner's designed properties recalls the iconic touches — and how it influenced the success of her own venture.

“When we bought the house, there were Moorish accent tiles on the staircases, in the dining room and even some in the bedrooms," said Gay Kanuth-Bordal, interior designer and a former owner of Villa Miznerin Via Mizner. "Mizner was so much fun because he bought things from all over the world and just plopped them down anywhere. I modernized the kitchen with new appliances, vaulted the ceiling and decided I wanted to, in his spirit, tile the whole room, walls, ceiling, floor and even a table.”

The changes paid off in other ways.

“After I moved out of the villa, my design business took off. Clients were asking me for Mizner-inspired Spanish Colonial-style rooms," Kanuth-Bordal added. "I wanted to use handmade, custom tiles for projects and discovered Casa Ceramica.”

Casa Ceramica is another business that has cashed in on the Mizner-inspired motif.

The company has been one of the main suppliers of high-end decorative Moorish tiles throughout the Sunbelt states and California since being established in 1997. Although California is its number-one market, its tiles can be seen in homes throughout Palm Beach, notably in Via Flagler and Via Roma. Decorative tile designs in Via Flagler include Lima, Garden, Madrid and numbered address plaques from Spain.

Trend-setter Mizner was influenced by travels abroad

California-born Mizner’s ideas about Spanish Colonial Revival architecture were influenced by his travels as a youth throughout Central America and Spain with his diplomat father. By 1929, he was in his heyday, designing and building structures throughout Palm Beach County. Colorful Moorish tilework was one of his defining signatures.

By contrast, Casa Cermaica owner Taoufik Maktouf found himself in the tile business by chance. He was born in Sousse, Tunisia, into a family of eight. His father worked for the government and strongly believed in giving his children the finest education possible.

After high school, Maktouf studied economics and marketing at the University of Montpellier, France. Upon graduating, he was hired by a French software company headquartered in Paris. The following year, he was transferred to New York to open their U.S. operation.

Although the mid-1990s was an exciting time for him in New York, something was missing. He wanted his own business. Tiles fascinated him. He had been surrounded by them all his life in Tunisia and began doing his homework researching the decorative tile market, visiting showrooms in New York, suppliers throughout Europe and ateliers in Tunisia, Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Although Maktouf was based in New York, he thought Florida would be a better market for his products, and the cost of doing business was less here. So in 1997, he opened his business in West Palm Beach.

Casa Ceramica was originally located on Dixie Highway at Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach. In 2017, The company moved the retail operation into its wholesale warehouse in the burgeoning Norton art district.

West Palm Beach seemed like an ideal location because of the climate and influence of Mission and Spanish Colonial architecture. He started importing tiles and soon discovered that the biggest demand was for traditional Mediterranean designs. He began building inventory with containers on the water every other month. Today, Casa Ceramica’s Mediterranean collection has more than 100 designs in stock.

The company imports other collections. The Bardo group has room-size reproductions of micro-mosaic murals depicting everyday life in ancient Rome, plus field and trim tiles. Tunisia’s Bardo National Museum houses the largest collection of Roman mosaics in the world. It is the second-largest museum in Africa after the Cairo Museum. Tunis is built on the site of Carthage, the third-largest city in the Roman empire.

Casa Ceramica represents AIT Manos, a leading producer of zellij-style tile headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco. These handmade tiles, an essential part of the Berber/Andalusian design, were used throughout the Alhambra Palace, in Granada, Spain. Many Palm Beach homes have rooms, pools, patios and fountains with zellij tile installations.

In addition, there are limited quantities of antique decorative tiles, recovered from buildings throughout the Mediterranean basin. Their unique softly aged patina is a look much sought after by architects and designers.

Interior designer Lilia Maktouf curates the accessories side of the shop. Like Ali Baba’s cave, it is stocked with rugs, tables, chairs, mirrors, wall hangings, cachepots, paintings, architectural features, garden pots, one-of-a-kind works of art and lamps.

Casa Ceramica is a member of the Tile Heritage Foundation and the Tile Council of North America.

If you go

Casa Ceramica

502 Palm St.

Suite 17

561-659-7909

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through

Friday